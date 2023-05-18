Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Announcement: Funeral and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic End to a Search for a Missing Man from Elk River

The disappearance of Chad Lundquist, a 56-year-old man from Elk River, has come to a tragic end. According to reports, Lundquist left his home on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, in a white Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with dealer license plates, leaving behind all his belongings. His family reported him missing and asked the public for assistance in locating him.

However, on Saturday morning, a body was discovered, and the Elk River Police Department called off the search for Lundquist. Unconfirmed sources suggest that he may have suffered self-inflicted harm due to depression. Lundquist’s obituary details a funeral service on Saturday, May 20, at Elk River Lutheran Church.

The news of Lundquist’s death has shocked many, and social media has been abuzz with messages of condolences and support for those struggling with mental health issues. Many have expressed their surprise and sadness at the tragic end to the search for Lundquist, who was described as a successful business owner and entrepreneur with a loving family.

The case highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need to reach out for help when struggling with depression or other mental health issues. Lundquist’s tragic end serves as a reminder that life is precious and that there is always hope, even in the darkest of times.

In the wake of Lundquist’s death, his family and friends have urged others to speak up and seek help if they are struggling with mental health issues. They have emphasized the importance of not judging others and providing support to those in need.

The tragic end to the search for Chad Lundquist has shocked and saddened many, but it has also brought attention to the need for mental health awareness and support. As we mourn his loss, let us honor his memory by advocating for mental health and reaching out to those in need of help.

