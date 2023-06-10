Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Announcement: Funeral Details & Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The sudden passing of American comic book writer and illustrator Ian McGinty, at the young age of 38, has left the world of comics in shock. Known for his artistic brilliance and contributions to popular comic book series such as Adventure Time, Bee and PuppyCat, and Invader Zim, McGinty’s absence will be felt deeply throughout the industry.

The specifics surrounding McGinty’s death have not been made public, leaving many fans and colleagues in the comic book industry in suspense. Renowned Cartoon Base and Cartoon News Network were the first to report on the sad news of McGinty’s passing on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

McGinty was born on May 6, 1985, and his talent for comic book writing and illustration was recognized early on in his career. He received an invitation from Boom Studios in Los Angeles to collaborate on a comic book miniseries based on the popular cartoon series, Adventure Time. He also wrote adventure mangas and “Hello Kitty!” comic books for the manga publisher BIZmedia.

In 2015, it was announced that Z2 Comics planned to adapt McGinty’s creator-owned Welcome to Showside comic book series into an animated television series, starring Henry Rollins, Amanda Kaufman, and McGinty himself as Kit.

McGinty’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and colleagues alike. Amelia Warner, who worked with McGinty on the show Spell Shots, expressed her shock and sadness at his passing in a heartfelt tribute on social media. “He not only did the art for our show, but he was also going to be one of our special guests,” she wrote. “He loved cartoons, music, and his cats, and he will be deeply missed.”

The comic book industry has lost a true talent in Ian McGinty. His creative genius and contributions to popular comic book series will be remembered for years to come. The family of Ian McGinty has not yet released information about his funeral arrangements, but the industry waits in mourning to pay their final respects to a true artist and visionary.

