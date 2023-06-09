Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Cause: Brief Obituary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Sudden Passing of Clayton Richard: A Tragic Loss

The sudden passing of Clayton Richard has left many in shock. He was a kind and gentle soul who had a love for fishing and football. Clayton worked at Baker Hughes and was loved by his family and colleagues in the industry. His unexpected death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, who are struggling to come to terms with the news.

Who was Clayton Paul Richard?

Clayton Paul Richard was born on June 23, 1970, and lived in Crowley, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Crowley High School, and went on to work at Baker Hughes. Clayton was a dedicated father, and made sure to support and uplift his children in all their pursuits. His favourite pastime was fishing, and he could often be found on the water’s edge, with a fishing pole in hand. He was also a big fan of football, and would often watch games with his family and friends. Those who knew him remember him as a kind and gentle soul, who always had a smile on his face.

Clayton Richard Cause of Death

The cause of Clayton Richard’s tragic death has not been disclosed, and his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The public is still waiting for more details surrounding his untimely passing. It is clear, however, that Clayton’s absence has left a profound impact on his family, colleagues, and the wider community.

Clayton Richard Funeral Services

Funeral services for Clayton Richard will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. This will be a time to celebrate Clayton’s life and mourn his loss. His family and friends will come together to remember the happy times they spent with him, and to grieve his passing. Those who knew Clayton are invited to attend, as they remember him and offer condolences to his family.

Clayton Richard Obituary

Clayton Richard’s passing is a tragic loss to his family and the community that knew and loved him. Although his cause of death is unknown, his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him best. His funeral service, being held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 10, 2023, will serve as a time to celebrate his life and mourn his passing. May Clayton rest in peace.

Final Thoughts

Clayton Richard was loved by those who knew him, and his sudden death has left a void in the hearts of many. He was known to be a dedicated father, a kind and gentle soul, and a fishing enthusiast. His colleagues at Baker Hughes will miss him dearly, as will his family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, for those who would like to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to Clayton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Clayton’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Mortality rate Terminal illness Autopsy report Funeral arrangements Eulogy writing

News Source : OxGaps

Source Link :Cause of Death and Obituary/