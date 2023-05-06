Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death cause of Kansas Wesleyan football player Sullivan clarified

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Quinterious Sullivan Cause of Death: Football Player at Kansas Wesleyan University Passes Away

Quinterious Sullivan, a football player at Kansas Wesleyan University, has passed away. The news of his death has left many people in shock and disbelief. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet, but the university has shared the news on their official Facebook page. In this article, we will discuss the details of Quinterious Sullivan’s death and his cause of death.

How Did Quinterious Sullivan Die?

Quinterious Sullivan, a Kansas Wesleyan football player, died in Wichita. The news was shared by the university on their official Facebook page, where they sent their condolences to his family. The arrangements for his funeral will be made public by the family.

Quinterious Sullivan Cause of Death

The exact cause of Quinterious Sullivan’s death has not been revealed yet. The university has not provided any further information on the matter. Our staff does not confirm any rumors regarding the news, but we are doing everything in our power to gather relevant information about the tragedy and present the most recent updates as quickly as possible. However, we must remember that the family’s privacy should be respected during this difficult time.

Who Was Quinterious Sullivan?

Quinterious Sullivan was a student at Kansas Wesleyan University and a member of the football team. He played in seven games last year and was regarded as having a friendly personality. He was an active participant in Campus Ministry and was a good student, earning honor roll recognition in the fall semester. He also participated in initiatives related to the Community Resilience Hub and spent last summer as an intern in the President’s office.

Tributes for Quinterious Sullivan

Many people expressed their condolences to his family and friends and shared their memories of Quinterious Sullivan on social media. His cousin Keli Goodlow wrote, “I woke up and just wanted to think this was a bad dream… this hurts…. Rest peacefully cousin Quinterious Sullivan.” Melanie Oshlon wrote, “May eternal rest be granted and perpetual light shine upon his soul. May the souls of the faithfully departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.”

Conclusion

The death of Quinterious Sullivan has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, family, friends, and the Kansas Wesleyan University community. We wish him eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time. If you would like to honor the death of Quinterious Sullivan, please leave a tribute in the comment box below.

