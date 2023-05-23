Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death during Agra treatment while sleeping outside.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death occurred during a tragic accident in Agra

One hour ago, an uncontrolled truck ran over a middle-aged man who was sleeping on a cot outside a roadside shop in Galana of Sikandra area in Agra. Due to the impact of the accident, he was seriously injured, and the police and relatives rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital. Sadly, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival, leaving his family and friends in a state of shock and grief.

The Tragic Accident

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was sleeping on a cot outside a roadside shop. According to eyewitness accounts, a speeding truck lost control and hit the cot, causing severe injuries to the sleeping man. The impact of the accident was so severe that the man could not survive the injuries, and he died on the spot.

Police Investigation

The police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the accident. They secured the area and started a preliminary investigation into the matter. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind. The police have initiated a search for the driver and have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Family’s Reaction

The victim’s family was distraught upon hearing the news of his death. They rushed to the hospital where he was taken, hoping for a miracle. However, the doctors informed them that he had already passed away due to the severity of his injuries. The family members were inconsolable and demanded strict action against the driver responsible for the accident.

Conclusion

The tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be cautious while on the road. The loss of a life is irreparable, and it is essential for all of us to follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents. The police have promised to take strict action against the driver responsible for the accident, and we hope that justice is served to the victim’s family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time, and we urge everyone to drive safely and be mindful of the consequences of reckless driving.

