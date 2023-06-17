Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Hoax Goes Viral Amid Twitch Streamer ohnePixel’s Absence

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ohnePixel: The Viral Hoax and His Rapid Ascent to Twitch Fame

German streamer ohnePixel, real name Mark, has become a household name in the gaming community, particularly among the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) enthusiasts. With an impressive peak viewership of 29,000 in May, ohnePixel has earned the title of the platform’s most popular CS:GO streamer.

The BLAST Paris Major and a Deviation from Routine Schedule

ohnePixel’s co-streaming of the BLAST Paris Major was met with significant attention. However, following the conclusion of the Major, ohnePixel deviated from his routine schedule, going on a week-long streaming break. This sudden and unannounced absence led to speculation among his followers.

The Viral Hoax Unveiled: ohnePixel is Alive and “Cooking”

Despite rumors to the contrary, ohnePixel is very much alive. The confusion was sparked when the ‘ohnePixel’ TikTok account posted a video on June 14, six days after his last stream. The post, captioned “Cya soon, lil bro,” featured a compilation of ohnePixel clips and an ambiguous “fly high Mark.” The video quickly gained traction, amassing nearly 2 million views within 24 hours. This led to a flurry of additional TikToks and Twitter memes hinting at the streamer’s supposed demise.

Even fellow CS:GO streamer PSP1G joined in, tweeting a tongue-in-cheek obituary suggesting Ohne had passed away in 2023.

Contrary to the viral death hoax, ohnePixel provided an update to his fans on Discord on June 12, stating, “Sorry for not being live, but let me cook for 1 or 2 more days, taking these days off for a good reason. New era soon!” While he didn’t elaborate on what he’s “cooking,” fans have begun speculating that the streamer might be moving. ohnePixel has previously expressed his interest in moving to Switzerland due to complications with his neighbors and internet issues in his current residence in the Netherlands. It’s suggested that his hiatus could be related to planning this relocation.

The Anticipation of ohnePixel’s Return to Twitch

While the gaming community eagerly anticipates ohnePixel’s return to Twitch, it’s safe to conclude that the streamer is very much alive and will be back online soon. The viral hoax, although misleading, has certainly added an element of intrigue to his already thriving fan base.

Twitch streamer ohnePixel Viral death hoax Twitch community Streaming culture Online rumors

News Source : The Lost Gamer

Source Link :Twitch Streamer ohnePixel’s Absence Sparks Viral Death Hoax Among Fans/