Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Death Hoax of Joe Bartolozzi Goes Viral, Sparks Memes and Fact-checking”

The Joe Bartolozzi Death Hoax: How TikTokers Created a Meme Out of Misinformation

Fans of famous YouTuber, TikToker, and Twitch streamer Joe Bartolozzi are purporting that their favorite content creator is dead. However, Bartolozzi would protest that he is very much alive, fighting trolls who are spreading the viral death hoax.

The Viral Death Hoax on TikTok

Earlier this week, TikTokers started posting sentimental photo slideshows which proclaimed “R.I.P. Joe Bartolozzi.” Many of these slideshows used the song “American Pie” by Don McLean, leading with the well-known lyric, “The day the music died.”

Following the viral slideshows posted by various TikTokers in June 2023, users flocked to Bartolozzi’s channel to see if he was still uploading content. In turn, he was, but some crafty misinformation spreaders came up with a justification for this: his family was posting his drafts post-death.

The rumor further manifested in Bartolozzi’s comment sections where his viewers wrote, “it’s like he’s still here ,” among other statements that made it sound like he had passed away. The buzz prompted a response video from Bartolozzi himself.



Joe Bartolozzi responding to the death hoax.

Despite vehemently countering the claims that he was dead, TikTokers continued to spread the “Joe Bartolozzi’s dead” hoax well into the following week. For instance, one TikToker decided to make a longer video about Bartolozzi’s alleged death, falsely claiming that he died while binging alcohol on a recent Twitch stream.

Other Influencers Affected by the Death Hoax Meme

Now that the death hoax has become a full-fledged, well-rounded, meme content machine, TikTokers are making similar “death hoax” videos about other famous influencers on the platform. For instance, Noah Glenn Carter, a leading creator on TikTok, is experiencing his own death hoax, painted similarly to Bartolozzi’s.



Noah Glenn Carter’s death hoax video.

The Future of “Death Hoax” Content on TikTok

Will this type of “death hoax” content be a new meme trend going forward? Hopefully, for the TikTokers involved, it won’t be.

Ultimately, the Joe Bartolozzi death hoax serves as a reminder that misinformation can spread quickly and uncontrollably on social media platforms. It also highlights the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before sharing it with others.

