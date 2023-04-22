Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death investigation launched as woman discovered deceased

An investigation into the woman’s death has begun following the discovery of her body.

Greenville County Coroner Identifies Woman Found Dead in Travelers Rest

The Greenville County Coroner’s office has identified the woman found dead in her backyard on Old White Horse Road in Travelers Rest as 38-year-old Evilyn Alvarez.

According to a statement from the Coroner’s Office, deputies were searching for a missing person in the area when they discovered the body last Friday around 3 pm. As of now, there is no cause or manner of death, and the case is still under investigation. The Coroner’s Office has established that Alvarez had been dead for approximately one week.

There are no signs of foul play, and thus far, it is unclear what caused her death. Further investigation and results from forensic tests may reveal more as the case progresses.

Alvarez’s family and friends are mourning the loss of their loved one and are hoping for answers. As the investigation moves forward, they remain optimistic that the truth will be uncovered.

The Search for a Missing Person

Deputies were searching for a missing person in the area where Alvarez lived when they found her body. The identity of the missing person has not been released yet, nor have any updates on their whereabouts been provided to the public.

It is not clear if the missing person search led directly to the discovery of Alvarez’s body, or if it was accidental. However, the situation does raise questions about what happened to the missing person and if their disappearance is related to Alvarez’s death.

The Importance of Investigations

The investigation into Alvarez’s death is ongoing. The Coroner’s office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work together to determine what happened to her and if anyone else was involved.

Investigations like this are crucial for providing answers to families and loved ones, and for ensuring that justice is served. Law enforcement officials work tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow up on leads to solve crimes and provide closure to those affected.

As the investigation into Alvarez’s death progresses, updates will be provided to the public to keep them informed. The hope is that the investigation will lead to answers and justice for Alvarez and her loved ones.