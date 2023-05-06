Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death News of Lauretta Hoover – Condolences to Family and Friends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lauretta Hoover Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother

The passing of Lauretta Hoover on April 27, 2023, has left a void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. She was a remarkable woman who lived a full life and left behind a legacy that many will cherish forever.

Lauretta was a devoted wife to her beloved husband and a loving mother to her children. She was the glue that held her family together, and her absence will be deeply felt.

Lauretta Hoover Obituary and Death News

News of Lauretta Hoover’s death has been reported on various news pages, stating that she passed away on April 27th, 2023. Four days before Lauretta’s passing, her son, Devon Alan Hoover, also died tragically.

According to the police, Devon’s death was a homicide, as he was shot multiple times. His body was found wrapped up, and there was no forced entry into his home, leading officials to suspect that the killer was someone known to Hoover.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter and suspect that Lauretta’s death may be linked to her son’s tragic end.

Lauretta Hoover – Who Was She? Age

Lauretta Hoover was the mother of Dr. Devon Hoover, a renowned neurosurgery specialist based in Detroit, Michigan. She was born on October 23, 1942, in New Paris, Indiana, and was 80 years old when she passed away.

Lauretta was a homemaker who also taught at Harrison Christian School and ran her own wallpapering business. She was an active member of the Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, where she enjoyed singing with the Joyful Spirits Choir.

Her son, Dr. Devon Hoover, completed his medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine after finishing his prestigious Henry Ford Hospital residency.

Lauretta Hoover Family

Lauretta was a loving wife to her husband, Clarence Hoover, and together they had seven children. She is survived by her husband and six of her children: Diana Wenger, Lila Graber, Linda Herschberger, Beth Lechlitner, Andrea Martin, and Laurie Hoover.

Lauretta also had 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her family was a significant part of her life, and she was fortunate to have such a close-knit and loving group of people surrounding her.

Lauretta’s parents, son Devon Hoover, and great-grandson passed away before her, leaving behind a family that will miss them all dearly.

In Conclusion

Lauretta Hoover was a remarkable woman who lived a full life and left behind a legacy that will be cherished by her family and friends. Her passing, along with that of her son, Devon, has left a community mourning the loss of two beloved members. The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, and we will provide updates as they become available.

