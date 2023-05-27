Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Notice: Funeral and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sadly, Phoenix, Arizona-based musician Louie Gonnie from Buffalo Jump Records has departed. His passing devastated his loved ones.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Buffalo Jump Records posted on Facebook that he had passed away.

“It is with great shock and sadness that we have learned of the untimely passing of our dear friend and Buffalo Jump Records artist Louie Gonnie earlier today. We will issue a longer statement in the days to come. Our hearts are with the Gonnie Family, Louie’s friends, his fans and all those connected to him.”

The cause of passing away is not known at this time. Details about the funeral rite will shortly be made public by the family.

As soon as everyone learned about the dreadful news, they all felt sorry and grieved and began to mourn, paying respect to him and expressing their condolences on social media.

Tributes:

“Been a fan of yours since the day my dad played your album “Sacred Mountains” on our drive to town! You were my role model, and I’ve learned so much from you through your music! I always looked forward to the next album you came out with! And meeting you was one of the greatest moments in my experience Not the news I wanted to hear, nor did I want to believe. My deepest condolences to your family through this hard time. Rest In Peace, Louie Gonnie. You will be missed by many.”

“A Beautiful voice and songs that we will forever miss and always rmbr. I spent years listening to him sing songs with my dad and uncles, no matter if they did it to sing or at NAC meetings. A very well-known artist and relative will be forever missed. May he RIP #LouieGonnie and condolences to his family and relatives?”

About Louie Gonnie:

He was raised in the Tl’aashch clan, the Red Streak Under the Eye clan. Louie Gonnie has been impacted and supported by the Dine people’s music, ceremonies, and traditions and those of the Native American Church since he was a little child. Gonnie combines flowing melodies with a broad aesthetic vision that embraces sound, poetry, and art to produce a distinctive sound.

Gofundme:

Skye Shandiin, the eldest daughter of Louie Gonnie, has started a gofundme campaign to raise money to aid with funeral costs and other expenses.

Louie Gonnie was a talented musician who touched the lives of many through his music. His passing has left a void in the music industry and the hearts of his loved ones. However, his legacy will live on through his music, which will continue to inspire and uplift listeners for generations to come. May he rest in peace.

