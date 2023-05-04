Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of 76-Year-Old Massillon Woman Under Investigation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Missing Massillon Woman’s Body Discovered Near Her Home

The community of Massillon, Ohio is in shock after police found the body of a missing 76-year-old woman on Wednesday morning. Cheryl Siravo was reported missing by a family member in the early hours of Wednesday, and police launched a search to locate her. Unfortunately, the search ended tragically when Siravo’s body was discovered in a wooded area near her home.

According to Massillon Police Lt. Nicholas Antonides, Siravo had apparently fallen down a hill. Her body was found against a fence in the 800 block of South Avenue SE. Antonides stated that investigators did not find any “clear signs of foul play,” but the case remains open until the Stark County Coroner’s Office can examine the body and issue a full report.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for Siravo on Wednesday morning. The report stated that Siravo, who suffered from dementia, had left her home at noon on Tuesday and did not return. The police were notified by a family member at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and a search was launched immediately.

The discovery of Siravo’s body has left the community in shock, and many are wondering what could have happened to cause her to leave her home and end up in a wooded area. Police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist with their investigation.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office is expected to release more information about Siravo’s death in the coming days. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and police are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Siravo’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of keeping a watchful eye on vulnerable members of the community, such as those suffering from dementia. It is also a reminder of the importance of coming together as a community to support each other during times of tragedy.

The Massillon community is mourning the loss of Cheryl Siravo, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We urge anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist the police with their investigation so that the family can have closure and justice can be served.

News Source : Amy L. Knapp,Robert Wang

Source Link :Investigators looking into cause of death of Massillon woman, 76/