Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Allentown Fire Chief Chris Kiskeravage

The Allentown Fire Department Mourns the Death of Chris Kiskeravage

The Allentown Fire Department and its academy are mourning the death of one of their own, retired Assistant Chief for Training Chris Kiskeravage, who passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 56. Kiskeravage was a well-known figure in the firefighting community, having trained thousands of firefighters and EMS personnel in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

A Life in Service

Kiskeravage worked his way up through the ranks of the Allentown Fire Department and became its assistant chief in charge of training. He was responsible for training firefighters and EMS personnel in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton, as well as departments across Pennsylvania. He was also a teacher at Bucks County Community College, where he trained firefighters from around the world under a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. This allowed him to travel extensively and bring valuable information back to the city.

Over the course of his career, Kiskeravage received numerous awards for his service. He was the recipient of the 1994 City of Easton Firefighter of the Year award, the 2018 City of Allentown Alfred W. Fischl Firefighter Service award, the Heroism Award in 2018, and four Certificates of Merit awards.

A Legacy of Training Excellence

One of Kiskeravage’s most significant contributions to the firefighting community was his work with the Allentown Fire Academy. As the head of the academy, he transformed it into a top-tier facility known for the intensity and detail of its training. According to his friends, Kiskeravage had an impact on thousands of firefighters, both career service and volunteer, in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

A Community in Mourning

The passing of Chris Kiskeravage has left a significant void in the firefighting community, and his loss is deeply felt. The Allentown Fire Department released a condolence message, stating, “If you live in the Lehigh Valley and called a fire department for help in the last 30 years, those who responded were likely trained at some point by Chris or by a FF he trained.”

Kiskeravage was also the township’s fire commissioner in South Whitehall Township since November 2019. The township has lowered its flags in his honor. He began his firefighting career in 1996 at the Allentown Fire Department and served 23 years there before moving to the township.

A Final Farewell

Chris Kiskeravage’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve in the firefighting community. His legacy as a trainer and mentor will continue to live on through the firefighters and EMS personnel he trained and inspired. The Allentown Fire Department and the firefighting community as a whole mourn his loss and extend their deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

News Source : Interstim

Source Link :Allentown Fire Chief Chris Kiskeravage Obituary and Cause of Death/