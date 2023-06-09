Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Andrew Mitton in Fredericton, NB – Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andrew Mitton: The Man Who Never Gave Up

Andrew Mitton, a distinguished Major in the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry of the Canadian Army, has passed away. He was a man who never gave up and left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

A Life of Service

Andrew considered it an honor to serve his nation, and his military career was distinguished. He served in Ukraine and was also sent on active duty to Afghanistan. His achievements in the military were something he was ecstatic about.

A Family Man and a Man of Varied Interests

Andrew was survived by his loving spouse, Kelley, and his cherished children, Gabriel and Adele. He was a man of varied pursuits who made the most of everything that life had to offer. He had a wide variety of passions, including hunting, fishing, one-wheeling, golfing, hiking, listening to music, cooking (especially smoking meat), and spending time at the cottage in Prince Edward Island with his loved ones.

A Legacy of Perseverance

Andrew Mitton was the kind of man who never gave up, even in the face of adversity. He shared priceless insights with those around him on how to live life to the fullest. His legacy of perseverance will continue to inspire those who knew him for years to come.

A Loving Family

Andrew is survived by his father, Walter Mitton, and his mother, Elizabeth “Liz” Smith, as well as his sisters, Lisa Norden, Nicole Munns (Bill), and Kim Langen (Jeff), and his brothers, Jeffrey Mitton (Mel), Chris Mitton (Rebecca), and Rodney Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Farewell, Andrew

Andrew Mitton was a man who lived life to the fullest, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all those whose life he touched. Rest in peace, Andrew.

