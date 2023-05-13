Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Audrey Dunne: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Audrey Dunne: A Life Well-Lived

The passing of Audrey Dunne has left a void in the hearts of everyone who knew her. On Thursday night, Audrey bid farewell to this world, leaving behind her daughter Ruby and a family that loved her dearly.

A Thanksgiving Celebration

To honour Audrey’s memory, the Drumbo Presbyterian Church will be holding a Thanksgiving celebration on Sunday, May 14th, at 2:30 pm. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ruby and her family during this difficult time.

A Life of Perseverance and Determination

Audrey was a woman of great character, with a spirit of perseverance and determination that inspired all who knew her. Though her time with us was fleeting, Audrey left an everlasting mark on our hearts.

A Wonderful Day in 1971

On April 11, 1971, Donald and Madeleine Alexander welcomed their daughter Audrey into the world, bringing joy to their family. Audrey was the eldest of their three children, with Allison and Andrew following later.

Donald Alexander held various positions at Martin High School, including Spanish instructor, principal, and superintendent, while Madeleine worked as a radiographer at Kalamazoo Radiology. Audrey spent her formative years in Parchment and Martin, Michigan, where the family enjoyed weekend getaways to their cottage, annual trips to Florida, and tent camping.

Pursuing Her Dreams

Audrey was a determined and driven student, and after graduating from Martin High School, she enrolled at Western Michigan University in 1989. In 1993, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, followed by a Master of Arts in 2002.

Audrey was also an accomplished musician, having been a band member in high school and progressing to become first chair and a soloist. In addition, she was an active member of the National Honor Society.

Cherishing Time with Loved Ones

Above all, Audrey valued spending time with her loved ones. She made it a point to be present at every family gathering and activity, as she genuinely loved being with them.

Audrey Dunne will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. We take comfort in knowing that she left behind a legacy of perseverance, determination, and love, which will continue to inspire us for years to come.

