Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Austin BBQ Owner LeAnn Mueller at 51

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

LeAnn Mueller, Legendary Chef and Pitmaster, Passes Away at 51

We are feeling extremely painful while sharing the death news of a famous personality. We know that all of you are habitual of hearing death news as you are constantly hearing such news but still, it is extremely painful every time. We know that no one wants to hear the sad news but this thing we can’t decide. The death of the person is always decided before it’s born and only God has the power to change it. We know that there are many people who have died on a daily basis but only some of them managed to remain in the news and the simple reason for this thing is that they established their name in society and make people their fans who always keep on checking on them.

How did LeAnn Mueller die?

Now speaking about the latest death, according to the reports, the deceased is identified as LeAnn Mueller who took her last breath on 14th June 2023. She was a legendary chef, co-owner of Austin smoked meats restaurant “La Barbecue” and pitmaster. Her death news has been shared through the press release. At the time of her passing, she was 51 years old. People are paying tribute through their social media accounts and they flooded the social media with their condolences. Her customers are in extreme pain and for them, this is a big loss. On the other side, netizens want to know the cause of her ultimate death. However, the cause of her death is not known yet.

A Passionate Chef from a Barbecue Family

LeAnn was a wonderful chef who came from a family devoted to barbecue. Cooking was in her blood and she was always passionate about cooking and loves to treat her customers with her mouth-watering food. She was the daughter of barbecue great the late Bobby Mueller. The name of her mother is Patricia “Trish” Mueller. In the year 1949, her grandfather named Louie Mueller began the legendary restaurant named “Louie Mueller Barbecue” in Taylor, Texas. Later on, her late father took over the restaurant in the year 1974, at the time when it get one of the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classic Restaurants Awards in the year 2006.

After that, her brother, Wayne overlooked the family restaurant. As born into a family who are passionate about cooking, it was obvious that her to show interest in the barbecue business. However, she wanted to open her own business in the same field. With this dream, she began a food truck along with her other brother and pitmaster John in the year 2011 and she gave the name to her food truck “JMueller BBQ”. In the year 2012, her brother John left the food truck and she changed the name of it to La Barbecue.

LeAnn Mueller’s death is a big loss for the culinary world and her customers. Her passion for cooking and her mouth-watering food will always be remembered by those who knew her. Rest in peace, LeAnn Mueller.

LeAnn Mueller Austin barbecue owner Death of LeAnn Mueller Mueller family barbecue legacy LeAnn Mueller’s impact on the Austin food scene

News Source : Sarika Das

Source Link :What Happened To LeAnn Mueller? Austin barbecue owner, Dies at 51/