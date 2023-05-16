Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Death of B104.7 Radio Host Becky Palmer: Cause of Passing?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Becky Palmer?

Becky Palmer was a renowned American broadcast executive and radio host. She began her radio career at WRRB and 620 WHEN in Syracuse, New York, and later worked for WSEN-Radio and B104.7. With a lengthy and successful career in radio, she co-hosted the popular local morning program on B104.7 for over 20 years, starting in the 1990s, alongside the late Ron Bee and Tom Owens.

In recognition of her contributions, Becky Palmer was awarded the American Cancer Society’s New York State Media Prize in 1990 and 1991. The passing of Becky Palmer has left a void in the hearts of her listeners, colleagues, and family members. She was a beloved figure in the Central New York community, having been a prominent presence in regional radio since her debut at WSEN-Radio in the early 1980s.

Becky Palmer passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 68 after battling cancer. Despite previously overcoming breast cancer, Palmer had recently fallen ill and was diagnosed with cancer again, as shared by her daughter, Alana Hirt. She peacefully passed away on Sunday in Upstate New York, near her family’s camp.

In the 1990s, she collaborated with the late Ron Bee and Tom Owens, co-hosting the highly popular local morning program on B104.7 for over two decades. Her daughter, Alana Hirt, confirmed this information with a famous source. Since her introduction to the airwaves at WSEN-Radio in the early 1980s, Becky Palmer has been a prominent figure in regional radio.

Tom Owens was her longstanding radio partner, and together they amassed a loyal following of music and country music enthusiasts of all ages. B104.7 expressed gratitude to Palmer for her years of dedicated service to the station and her unwavering commitment to the community in a heartfelt Facebook post.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Owens expressed his sorrow and paid tribute to Palmer’s bravery, acknowledging her as a mother, friend, and influential figure in the broadcasting community. We extend our blessings to you, dear friend. In 2017, Tom and Becky received a nomination for the CMA Medium Market Personalities of the Year from the Country Music Association, recognizing their talent and contributions to the industry. Becky Palmer is survived by her three children and grandchildren. Details regarding the services have not yet been finalized.

Becky Palmer was born in Malone, New York, to Augustus G. and Betty (Parks) Palmer. Becky Palmer was 68 years old at the time of her death. She was the daughter of a radio broadcaster and a breast cancer survivor. After a courageous battle with cancer, Becky Palmer peacefully passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 68. She passed away in a hospital located in Upstate New York, near her family’s camp.

Throughout her extensive career, she received several nominations for Personality and Station of the Year from prestigious organizations such as the CMA (Country Music Association) and ACM (Academy of Country Music). Becky Palmer’s presence will be deeply missed, as she leaves behind cherished memories and a lasting impact on the Central New York community.

In conclusion, Becky Palmer was a talented and beloved figure in the broadcasting industry, leaving behind a rich legacy and many fond memories. Her contributions to the radio industry in Central New York will always be remembered and celebrated. Rest in peace, Becky Palmer.

Becky Palmer death Becky Palmer B104.7 Becky Palmer cause of death Becky Palmer tribute Becky Palmer legacy

News Source : Janani Durga Perumal

Source Link :Becky Palmer Obituary, How Did the Longtime B104.7 Radio Host Die?/