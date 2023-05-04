Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Benjamin Anderson: Was He Murdered?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Still a Mystery: What the Trees Know’ Explores the Mysterious Disappearance and Murder of Benjamin Anderson

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Still a Mystery: What the Trees Know’ delves into the perplexing and suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance and murder of Benjamin Anderson, a 41-year-old executive concierge manager, in Phoenix, Arizona, in December 2021. Although his burning body was found the same day he was reported missing, it took three days to identify the remains as his. The episode attempts to unravel the mystery of Benjamin’s death. Here’s what we know so far:

Who was Benjamin Anderson?

Benjamin Anderson, also known as Ben, was born on September 17, 1980, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He grew up in Glendale, Arizona, graduated from Centennial High School in 1999, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University. After college, he worked as a concierge manager at the Ritz-Carlton in Paradise Valley and served as a personal assistant to a couple for several years, traveling the world and making friends. At the time of his disappearance, he was an executive concierge manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, S.C.

Ben was known for his kind and caring nature. His friends, family, and colleagues described him as benevolent and someone who cherished his relationships with people. He was always willing to go the extra mile for others, even for strangers. For instance, he once noticed a homeless woman sitting alone on the curb in a parking lot while he was driving with friends. He insisted they drive over to the lady, bought her food, and made sure she was safe before leaving. His friends and family wondered whether his kindness led to his untimely demise.

What Happened to Benjamin Anderson?

Ben was supposed to meet his childhood friend, Daniel Stahoviak, for breakfast at 9:30 am on December 31, 2021. However, he called Daniel at 8:00 am to cancel, citing fatigue. Daniel said it was not unusual as Ben had been driving a lot after visiting friends up north. Two minutes later, Daniel texted Ben about a work-related issue, and he replied that it had been resolved. That was the last time Daniel talked to Ben.

Later that day, Ben’s aunt, Suzanne, called Daniel to say she had not heard from him even though Ben had promised to visit her. Concerned, Daniel tried to reach Ben but found his phone switched off. When he went to Ben’s apartment, he found the lights on, his 2020 White Lexus UX gone, and money and credit cards lying on the counter. The rooms were untidy, with clothes on the kitchen floor, which was out of character for Ben. The most alarming thing was that his “Find My Phone” app showed that his phone had been at the apartment before 9:00 AM on December 31 and had not pinged since then.

Daniel reported Ben missing to the Phoenix Police Department at around 7:30 pm. They contacted Lexus, which activated its tracking measure, and located the car near Interstate 17 Black Canyon Highway. An officer went to the last recorded location, the Super 8 by Wyndham off the I-17 and Northern Avenue, but found nothing. Ben’s friends decided to search nearby hotels and found his car with three people inside, including a man and a woman. However, they drove away before the friends could call 911, and the car was found badly burnt and destroyed in the UEI College parking lot at around 4:00 am on January 1.

Police sources say that Ben was last seen near his apartment in Seventh Street and Maryland Avenue, and the UEI College parking lot was about five miles away. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office found an unidentified burning body in the desert near Table Mesa Road, west of Interstate 17, at about 1:40 PM on December 31. A man who was practicing shooting in the area called 911 after seeing smoke. The authorities identified the body as Ben’s through DNA and dental records on January 3, 2022, after Phoenix police collaborated with the Sheriff’s Office.

Is There Any Update on the Investigation?

Ben’s friends and family have alleged that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has not provided any updates on the case and has not revealed any more details on where the investigation stands, even after more than a year. They are still seeking answers and justice for Ben’s untimely death.

Conclusion

The mysterious disappearance and murder of Benjamin Anderson in December 2021 have left his friends and family in shock and disbelief. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Still a Mystery: What the Trees Know’ attempts to shed light on the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Although the investigation is ongoing, his loved ones hope that the authorities will uncover the truth and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did He Die? Was Benjamin Anderson Killed? Update/