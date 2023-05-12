Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Carrie Howard, Community Advocate in Whitesville

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Carrie Deloach Howard

On May 9, 2023, the world lost a remarkable woman, Carrie Deloach Howard. Mrs. Howard, who was well into her 90s, passed away leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. Her death was a great loss to the community, and in her honor, Mayor Jonathan McCollar issued an order requiring all flags at City Hall to be flown at half-staff until further notice.

A Life Well-Lived

Mrs. Howard was born and raised in Bulloch County, where she had remained for the entirety of her life. Her dedication to her community was unparalleled, and she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those around her. She was an active participant in the Whitesville Neighborhood Association and made substantial contributions to the expansion of the region’s housing options, recreational park, and other aspects of the region’s infrastructure.

Her efforts did not go unnoticed, and the entire town of Whitesville felt an immense sense of gratitude toward her. She had earned their respect and admiration, and her contributions will continue to benefit the community for years to come.

A Fond Farewell

On May 11, 2023, a funeral and wake were held in honor of Mrs. Howard. The wake took place in the evening, and both events were held in accordance with the plans that had been made. The community came together to pay their respects and to say their final goodbyes to a woman who had touched the lives of so many.

During this difficult time, Mrs. Howard’s family was in the thoughts and prayers of the entire community. We know that this is a tough time for them, and we offer our sincere condolences and sympathies. Mrs. Howard was a remarkable woman who will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on in the community that she loved and served.

A Lasting Legacy

The passing of Mrs. Howard is a reminder of the impact that a single person can have on a community. Her dedication to her community and her selfless efforts to improve the lives of those around her will continue to inspire others for generations to come. She was a true leader and a role model, and her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.

As we say our final farewell to Mrs. Howard, we are reminded to cherish the memories of those we have lost and to continue to work to make our communities a better place. Rest in peace, Mrs. Carrie Deloach Howard.

