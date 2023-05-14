Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Charles D. Farmer: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Charles D. Farmer: A Life Well-Lived

On May 12, 2023, Charles D. Farmer passed away in the comfort of his home in Harts, West Virginia, at the age of 82. Charles, or Charlie to his friends and family, was born on November 21, 1940, in Logan, West Virginia. He called the town of Harts his home, and it was where he built a life full of love, laughter, and service to his community.

A Life of Loss

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lula Mae Runyon Farmer, who had both passed away before his birth. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, P.D. Marion and Mary Farmer, who had been an important part of his life. In addition to this, he had to bear the loss of his only son, Timothy C. Farmer, and two grandchildren, Matthew and Missy Farmer.

The pain of losing his loved ones did not end there, as seven of his brothers, Willis, Marion, Raymond, Earnest, Clifford, and Tony Farmer, had also passed away before him. Despite the tragedies he had faced in his life, Charles remained strong and continued to spread love and kindness to those around him.

A Loving Family

Charles is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Adkins Farmer, who had been his partner in life for many years. He also leaves behind a daughter, Tammy (Bruce) Farmer Workman, who was a source of pride and joy for him. In addition, he is survived by two grandchildren, Matthew and Missy Farmer, who will cherish his memory forever.

Charles was also blessed with a supportive and loving family. He had a sister, Gail (Randall) Clevinger of Danville, West Virginia, and three brothers, Jerry (Faye) Farmer, Dale (Karen), and Bob (Angie) Farmer, all of Harts, West Virginia. His brother-in-law, Golden (Kat) Adkins, was also part of his extended family.

A Life of Service

Charles was a man who believed in serving his community and helping those in need. He was a regular attendee of his local church, where he found solace and comfort in the teachings of his faith. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who were in need, and he was respected and admired by many in his community.

A Final Farewell

Joe Triplett will preside over the memorial ceremony that will be held at Freeman Funeral Home on the 18th of May, 2023, at one o’clock in the afternoon. The service will be held on a Thursday. The Golden A. Adkins Cemetery in Harts, West Virginia, is going to be the final resting place for the deceased.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 o’clock in the evening, visitors are welcome to pay their respects at the Freeman Funeral Home. The pallbearers will consist of close friends and members of the deceased person’s family.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Charles D. Farmer’s passing marks the end of a life that was filled with love, laughter, and service to his community. He will be remembered as a man who believed in the power of kindness and who always had a smile on his face. His legacy will live on through his family and friends, who will continue to spread the love and kindness that he embodied throughout his life.

