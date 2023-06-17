Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Cocaine Courier at Guadeloupe Airport in Front of Children

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Danger of Cocaine Trafficking through Egg Ingestion

An investigation was opened in Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) following the death of a traveller who ingested cocaine eggs before boarding a flight to the metropolis. The 48-year-old father was about to board with his two children when he died on May 12, 2021. The autopsy revealed that he ingested “at least a dozen eggs” and that one of them had exploded. This incident highlights the danger of cocaine trafficking through egg ingestion, a method that seems to be gaining momentum in the archipelago.

The Investigation

The investigation opened aims to determine the circumstances in which the deceased father obtained cocaine and identify his supplier. Patrick Desjardins, public prosecutor in Pointe-à-Pitre, stated that this phenomenon seems to be gaining momentum in the archipelago. Traffickers are looking for new routes after the reinforcement of controls at Cayenne airport, while it “had almost disappeared in Guadeloupe.”

The Danger of Cocaine Eggs

Cocaine trafficking through egg ingestion is a dangerous method that can cause an overdose and even death. The traveller who died of an overdose was the victim of a malaise in the departure lounge of the airport. The autopsy revealed that he ingested “at least a dozen eggs” and that one of them had exploded. This is a much smaller quantity than the usual mules, some of which can swallow a hundred.

The Growing Traffic

The incident in Pointe-à-Pitre is not an isolated case. On the same day, another traveller from the Dominican Republic was hospitalized for similar reasons. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison and permanent exclusion from the territory on Wednesday. The prosecutor’s office noted an upsurge in the number of mules in the archipelago, with 16 arrests since the beginning of the year.

The Conclusion

The danger of cocaine trafficking through egg ingestion cannot be underestimated. It is a dangerous and deadly method that can cause an overdose and even death. The incident in Pointe-à-Pitre highlights the need for increased vigilance and controls to prevent the trafficking of illegal drugs. It is essential to identify and prosecute the traffickers to prevent further harm to individuals and society.

Guadeloupe airport incident Cocaine smuggling in Guadeloupe Drug trafficking in the Caribbean Criminal investigations in Guadeloupe Security measures at Guadeloupe airports

News Source : Anonym

Source Link :Guadeloupe: investigation into the death of a cocaine conveyor, who died at the airport in front of his children/