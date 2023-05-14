Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Dakota Wrightsman in Lee’s Summit, Missouri: Obituary Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dakota Wrightsman Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Great Soldier

Dakota Wrightsman, a native of Gettysburg, passed away on March 15, 2022, at the age of 76. He left behind his loving family, who were with him until the very end. Despite undergoing 17 procedures, he recovered from all of them, but sadly passed away after his 18th procedure.

A Life to Celebrate

On March 23, 2022, the Gettysburg United Methodist Church will host a memorial ceremony to celebrate the life of Dakota Wrightsman. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Adel. The Luce Funeral Home will also host a visitation with the family on March 22, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Early Life

Dakota Wrightsman was born on September 10, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska, to John William and Dorothy Bernadean (Sickels) Coppersmith. On April 14, 1946, he was baptized and formally converted to the Methodist faith. He spent his early years in Pierre, South Dakota, until his family moved to Gettysburg when he was in the third grade. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1963.

Service in the Military

Immediately after high school, Dakota Wrightsman enlisted in the US Navy on August 23, 1963. He served on the minesweeping USS Reaper off the coast of Vietnam. He was a great soldier and retired honorably from active duty on August 22, 1966.

Further Education and Career

After serving in the military, Dakota Wrightsman returned to South Dakota and attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, where he double-majored in commerce and computer science. He was able to pursue his studies thanks to the G.I. Bill. During his time in Aberdeen, he worked in the building industry, shingling roofs, and laying concrete. He also worked at a bowling alley.

Final Thoughts

Despite facing numerous health challenges, Dakota Wrightsman lived a full and meaningful life. His service in the military is a testament to his bravery and dedication to his country. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but they can take comfort in the fact that he is now at peace.

