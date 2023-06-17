Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Death of David Frey: What Happened to Him?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Frey: A Philanthropist and Leader Who Left a Lasting Legacy

David Frey was a man of many accomplishments, a true visionary and leader who dedicated his life to making a positive impact on the world around him. Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, David served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War before embarking on a successful career in banking. He returned to his hometown in 1975, where he succeeded his father as Chairman of Union Bank & Trust Company, a position he held until the bank merged with JP Morgan Chase in 2004.

Throughout his career, David demonstrated a deep commitment to community development, serving on various boards and leveraging public-private partnerships to bring about positive change in the city. As co-chair of Grand Action from 1992 to 2018 and Chairman of Grand Design from 1995 to 1997, he played a crucial role in the development of significant landmarks and institutions in Grand Rapids, including the Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place Convention Center, and the Downtown Market.

David’s contributions extended beyond the realm of community development. He was actively engaged in the Frey Foundation, which demonstrated a deep enthusiasm for the University of Michigan, where his wife, father, and many family members attended. He also maintained a close connection with the University of North Carolina, where he earned his degrees and received prestigious awards for his exceptional service, vision, and leadership.

David’s leadership, expertise, and passion for Grand Rapids left an indelible mark on the city’s landscape and the lives of those he touched. His philanthropic endeavors touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on education, arts and culture, healthcare, and community development. His work with organizations like the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, the Frey Foundation, and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation exemplified his unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

David’s impact on his community was far-reaching and transformative. He held key leadership positions and was recognized as a visionary and a mentor. His dedication to Grand Rapids and his unwavering belief in its potential made him an influential figure in the city’s growth and development. Over the course of three decades, he worked alongside fellow community leaders to bring about positive change and improve the quality of life for all residents of Grand Rapids.

David Frey’s loss is deeply felt by those who knew him. His legacy will continue to shape Grand Rapids for years to come. A celebration of his life is scheduled to take place at the Kent Country Club on June 28, where friends, family, and community members will come together to honor and remember his remarkable contributions.

In honoring David Frey, let us embrace his spirit of giving, his relentless pursuit of excellence, and his unwavering belief in the potential of our communities. May his legacy serve as a guiding light, inspiring us to work together, dream big, and create a world of compassion, progress, and opportunity for all. Rest in peace, dear David. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will live on in the countless lives you touched and the transformative changes you brought forth.

David Frey cause of death David Frey obituary notice David Frey funeral arrangements David Frey memorial service David Frey life and legacy

News Source : Aishwarya R R

Source Link :David Frey Obituary: How Did David Frey Die?/