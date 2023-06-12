Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Dr. Ramin Oskoui (1963-2023)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Ramin Oskoui Passes Away

Today, we share with you some heartbreaking news as renowned cardiologist and CEO of Foxhall Cardiology, Dr. Ramin Oskoui, has passed away. He breathed his last on May 5, 2023, leaving the internet shocked and saddened. Netizens are now worried and curious about the cause of his death.

Dr. Oskoui’s Career and Affiliations

Dr. Ramin Oskoui was associated with Cardiologists Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital, and Washington Hospital Center. He worked at Capital Heart Associates in Washington, DC, and was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in cardiovascular disease. He completed his medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed residencies in orthopedic surgery and internal medicine at Emory University Hospital and Georgetown University Hospital, respectively.

The News of Dr. Oskoui’s Passing

Dr. Ramin Oskoui passed away on May 5, 2023, as confirmed by a friend. The friend sent prayers and condolences to the grieving family members of Dr. Oskoui, who were moved by this news. His friend described Dr. Ramin Oskoui as sincere and passionate, which probably demonstrated his commitment and sincerity in his work as a cardiologist.

Oskoui’s acquaintances stressed that he actively promoted important issues and often worked in the background to offer assistance. He was instrumental in helping those who had heart problems after receiving the COVID vaccine. He maintained a close friendship with Laura Ingraham of FOX and had great respect and admiration for Lara Logan.

Remembering Dr. Oskoui

Dr. Ramin Oskoui’s entire family is saddened by the unexpected passing of such a loving and resourceful doctor. One of the region’s leading cardiologists has genuinely left the Washington metropolitan area. People who knew him shared their experiences with Oskoui in the comments section of his obituary, showing his extraordinary care and dedication to his patients. These endorsements further underscore how respectful and considerate he was of patients in his contacts with them.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire and help others.

News Source : Condotel Education

Source Link :How did Ramin Oskoui die? Obituary of Doctor Ramin Oskoui (1963 – 2023)/