Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Duffy from Wicked Tuna

Remembering Duffy from Wicked Tuna: What Happened to Him?

The National Geographic Channel’s popular reality series, Wicked Tuna, follows a group of fishermen from Gloucester, Massachusetts, as they pursue bluefin tuna using traditional rod and reel methods. Duffy was one of the show’s captains, who had been fishing on the 35-foot Pinwheel for more than ten years.

Who was Duffy?

Duffy was the captain of the Pinwheel on Wicked Tuna, known for his no-nonsense approach to fishing and his ability to focus on the job at hand. He had a crew made up of first mate Kevin and deckhand Spenser.

What Happened to Duffy on Wicked Tuna?

Duffy’s passing came as a surprise to both his family and the Wicked Tuna crew members. Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel Pinwheel had a talented first mate named Duffy, who was a fan favorite. His family remembers him as having a fearless spirit, a mischievous sense of humor, and a contagious smile.

The cause of Duffy’s “unexpected” death was not initially made public, but local fishermen speculated that he may have passed away from decompression sickness, also known as “the bends.” Despite their grief, the crew has continued to operate in the three years since Duffy’s death, paying tribute to his memory and catching fish with dedication.

Who Replaced Duffy as Tyler McLaughlin’s First Mate on Wicked Tuna?

Duffy passed away a few days before the start of Wicked Tuna season 8 filming. Captain Tyler McLaughlin decided to continue without his closest companion and first mate. Marissa McLaughlin was the person he chose to take over for Duffy.

Wicked Tuna has seen its fair share of tragedy, with Nicholas Fudge, known by the nickname “Duffy,” passing away in 2018 at the age of 28. Decompression sickness is a common risk for scuba divers and deep-sea divers, as a sudden drop in pressure can cause nitrogen bubbles to form in the blood, leading to symptoms like dizziness, joint pain, and even death.

Despite these losses, the Wicked Tuna crew members continue their pursuit of bluefin tuna using traditional fishing methods, one catch at a time.

News Source : SoapAsk

Source Link :How did Duffy from Wicked Tuna die?/