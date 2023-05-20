Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Ed Ulko: Updates on Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Ulko: A Tribute to a Former Employee and Marine Corps Veteran

Ed Ulko, a former employee of our organization and a member of the Ulko family, passed away on April 26th. He served in the United States Marine Corps and afterwards worked for this company. Customers and partners of our company often and endearingly refer to him as “The Man With the Big Beard.” Since Ed’s passing, he is no longer a part of our lives in any form.

A Life Well-Lived

Ed Ulko was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and his dedication to serving his country was only matched by his commitment to serving his community. His involvement with the local church, schools, and youth sports in the town moved even more members of the community than did his ability to make people laugh. His kind heart and selflessness touched the lives of countless individuals, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

A Time for Remembrance

We would like to take this opportunity to ask you to remember Ed with us, just as we do. His passing has left a lasting impact on our organization, and we believe that it is important to commemorate his life and legacy. We encourage you to share your memories of Ed on the obituary page, which can be accessed by following the link provided below. Your words of remembrance will not only honor Ed’s life but also offer comfort to those who knew him.

A Life Remembered

