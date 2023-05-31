Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of former Kedah MB Syed Zain

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Syed Razak Passes Away

The news of the death of former Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Syed Razak Syed Zain has left his friends and supporters in mourning. Syed Razak reportedly passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the age of 79. While the cause of death is still unknown, his contributions to the state of Kedah are being remembered by many.

Details of Syed Razak’s Death

Syed Razak Syed Zain passed away at his home, surrounded by loved ones. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Kedah Umno Youth Information Chief Syed Mohd Johan Rizal Syed Unan Mashri confirmed the news of his death, but did not provide any further details. The community is still waiting for more information regarding the cause of his death.

Reactions from Famous Personalities

Many famous personalities have expressed their condolences on the passing of Syed Razak Syed Zain. Umno Head of State Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom expressed his sadness over the loss, stating that Syed Razak had contributed greatly to the state of Kedah. He further added that Syed Razak’s death is not just a loss for his family, but for the entire community of Kedah.

Syed Razak’s Contributions to Kedah

Syed Razak Syed Zain served as Kedah’s 8th Mentri Besar from December 11, 1999, to December 22, 2005. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to the state’s development and progress. He played a vital role in the construction of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, which connects Kedah and Penang. He also initiated various programs aimed at improving the living standards of the people in Kedah.

Conclusion

The passing of former Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Syed Razak Syed Zain is a great loss for the state of Kedah. His contributions to the state’s development and progress will always be remembered. The cause of his death is still unknown, but the community is waiting for more information. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

