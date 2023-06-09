Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Henrietta King: What caused Don King’s wife to pass away?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Henrietta King: The Woman Behind Don King

Henrietta King was the wife of Don King, an American boxing promoter known for his involvement in several historic boxing matchups. While Don King’s public profile is larger than life, Henrietta King was the polar opposite. Let’s take a closer look at who Henrietta King was and how she influenced Don King’s life and career.

Henrietta King: Bio Summary

Full Name: Henrietta King

Henrietta King Famous as: Don King’s wife

Don King’s wife Age: 87 years old at the time of death

87 years old at the time of death Date of Birth: April 18, 1923

April 18, 1923 Place of Birth: Richmond, Virginia, United States

Richmond, Virginia, United States Date of Death: December 2, 2010, Florida, United States

December 2, 2010, Florida, United States Zodiac Sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Children: Deborah King, Eric King, Carl King

Deborah King, Eric King, Carl King Spouse: Don King (m. 1959–2010)

Who was Don King’s wife Henrietta King?

Henrietta King was born on April 18, 1923, in Richmond, Virginia, United States, and passed away on December 2, 2010, in Florida, United States at 87. She stood by her husband through his arrests and legal troubles and also shared in his success when his dreams and aspirations were realized. Aside from being the wife of Don King, she was also the mother of his children. Henrietta was a mother of three children- Deborah King, Eric King, and Carl King. She was some years older than her husband.

While Don King’s public profile is larger than life, Henrietta King was the polar opposite. Henrietta was the quiet balance to her husband’s outward flamboyance. During her funeral service, King kept calling his wife “my everything.” After his wife passed away, King called Dana Jamison, the vice president of boxing operations for Don King Productions, Hopper revealed.

He said -“Dana called me just after midnight and told me that Don had called her to tell her that Mrs. King had passed away,” Hopper said. “Dana said that all Don kept saying is that, ‘I lost my best friend.’ He always told me she was the rock of the family. Mrs. King had been sick for years. Don is with his family.“- Per ESPN‘s report. Don King and his wife had chemistry. She never sought attention and loved working behind the scenes.

Don King’s wife was an Entrepreneur

The couple lived in Cleveland for many years before relocating to Windsor Township in Ashtabula County, where Henrietta raised animals and ran their own small farm while Don promoted outrageously large sporting events like the Thrilla In Manila, Muhammad Ali’s third fight against Joe Frazier.

Henrietta had a résumé varied enough to include entrepreneur, farmer, fashion designer, nurse, sheriff’s department staffer, and philanthropist. She didn’t keep all her knowledge to herself, she taught her children how to live off the land, raising cattle and pigs and growing vegetables, her family said in the obituary.

Having a huge influence on her husband, Henrietta King and her husband Don King personally attended a meeting of the Deerfield Beach City Commission for the announcement of their donation of a $326,000 fire engine. “[She is] the woman behind whatever success and achievement that I have accomplished in the race of life in this great country of America and the world,” King had said of his wife Henrietta King.

How did Henrietta King die?

Don King’s wife Henrietta King passed away on December 2, 2010, in Florida, United States at 87 with her niece Jean King-Battle at her side. She died after a battle with stomach cancer. She was laid to rest on December 11, 2010.

“She’s gone home,” said Don King, as he stood before his wife Henritta’s coffin. “She guided me like Moses guided the children of Israel. She was by my side in everything we did, even when our house was blown up on 147th Street and when I went to prison. She was there.” She was survived by her husband, three children, and five grandchildren.

Henrietta King death Don King’s wife Henrietta King Ranch Texas Henrietta King biography Henrietta King family history

News Source : Dicy Trends

Source Link :Henrietta King: How did Don King’s wife die?/