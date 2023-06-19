Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Individual from Meadapa

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man dies after falling unconscious due to alcohol intoxication in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a man fell unconscious and died due to alcohol intoxication in Kakinda, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred when Naguji Apparao (36), who was managing a tent house in Singadhara village of Pedamallapuram Mandal, was found lying unconscious after consuming alcohol. It is reported that Naguji had gone to Kakinda to purchase supplies for the tent house and had consumed alcohol with his friend Venne Navin Kumar before boarding the bus to return home.

However, during the journey, Naguji fell unconscious due to alcohol intoxication and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The news of his death was conveyed to his wife Rajeshwari by his friend Navin Kumar.

The Kakinda town police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Medapai Accident Death Road safety Traffic violation

News Source : ABN

Source Link :మేడపై నుంచి పడి వ్యక్తి మృతి/