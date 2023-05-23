Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of James Kendrick – Memorial by FH

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering James Kendrick: A Life of Dedication and Leadership

The news of Mr. James Lavonne Kendrick Sr.’s passing on May 22, 2023, at the age of 76, has left a deep sense of grief among his family, friends, and colleagues. After a heroic battle with illness, he passed away at Huntsville Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a week prior to his death. He had recently decided to make the town of Grant in Alabama his permanent residence, but fate had other plans for him.

A Life of Dedication to Ethical Principles

During his time as a member of the Scottsboro Church, Mr. Kendrick was known for his unwavering dedication to the ethical commandments established by Jesus Christ. He was particularly renowned for his adherence to the Ten Commandments, which he followed throughout his life without exception. This steadfast commitment to his faith was a defining characteristic of his personality and earned him the respect and admiration of all those who knew him.

A Leader in Business and in Life

Aside from his spiritual pursuits, Mr. Kendrick was also a successful businessman. He founded JO Kendrick and Associates and served as its president for many years. He was a born leader who took over the reins of the company and steered it to great heights. His leadership style was characterized by a firm commitment to ethical principles and a genuine concern for the well-being of his employees and clients.

Mr. Kendrick’s leadership style was born out of his deep-seated sense of responsibility towards his fellow human beings. He believed that his success in life was not just a result of his own efforts but also due to the support and cooperation of others. He knew that leadership was not just about wielding power but also about inspiring others to be their best selves.

A Legacy of Personal Satisfaction

Despite his many accomplishments, Mr. Kendrick remained humble and grounded throughout his life. He was a man who found personal satisfaction in the activities that involved a group effort. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was well-respected for his generosity and kindness.

Mr. Kendrick’s legacy is one of dedication, leadership, and personal satisfaction. His unwavering commitment to ethical principles and his genuine concern for others will continue to inspire those who knew him for many years to come. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

James Kendrick funeral James Kendrick obituary notice James Kendrick death announcement James Kendrick memorial service James Kendrick family statement

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :James Kendrick Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of James Kendrick – fh memorial/