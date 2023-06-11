Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Jared Strait: Cause Unspecified

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jared Strait: A Rising Star in the Baseball World

The sporting world has been shocked to learn of the death of Jared Strait, a 25-year-old pitcher who was killed in a car accident. He was a rising star in the Alpine Cowboys Pro Baseball Club and his loss has left everyone with a heavy heart. The team has expressed its deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Early Life and Career

Jared was born in Tyler, Texas and grew up with his two older brothers on the farm where they raised cattle. He loved working outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He went to school at Tyler Junior College and Abilene Christian University. He also spent some time in the military and worked as a postal clerk. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Obituary and Cause of Death

Empire State Greys issued a condolence message for Jared Strait, stating, “Today we wake up to some extremely heartbreaking news, as we learned that 2022 starting pitcher Jared Strait has passed away at the young age of 25 years old. He was killed in a car accident yesterday morning.”

Jared was a young man who was full of life and had a bright future ahead of him. He was a talented baseball player with incredible throwing speed and an ability to read batters well. The team and his fans were excited to see what he would achieve in the game. He was a popular figure in the community and his death is a great shock to all of us.

Surviving Family

Jared is survived by his wife, Kay Elkins Strait of Austin; two sons and three daughters: Michael Strait and wife Susan of Frederick, Md; Paul Strait and wife Robin of Spencerville, Md; and Matthew Strait and wife Jessica of New Paris; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His sister-in-law Cheryl Calhoun of Bedford and other relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. N. and Rozener Strait. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Final Thoughts

Jared Strait was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him. He was loved by his teammates, fans, and the community. His death is a great loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jared, and thank you for the memories you’ve given us in the baseball world.

