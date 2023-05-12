Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Jim McKinnon: Updates on Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim McKinnon: A Tribute to a Dedicated Employee and Friend

We are deeply saddened by the news of Jim McKinnon’s passing. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Jim was a valued member of our company, and his absence will be felt by all who knew him.

A Selfless Servant

Jim’s dedication to our organization was unparalleled, and we owe him a debt of gratitude for the many years he served us. He was a selfless servant, always putting the needs of the company and his colleagues before his own. His commitment to excellence and his unwavering work ethic set an example for all of us to follow.

A Loss for Us All

The news of Jim’s passing has brought a pall of melancholy over our company. We will miss his presence, his humor, and his unwavering dedication to the job. But we take comfort in the fact that Jim has gone on to greener pastures, and we know that he is now in the presence of the Lord.

Prayers for Vera and Her Family

Our hearts go out to Vera and her family as they face the difficult days ahead. We ask that you keep them in your prayers and thoughts as they navigate this challenging time. Jim was a beloved husband, father, and friend, and his loss will be deeply felt by those who knew him best.

Honoring Jim’s Wishes

We will be holding a memorial service for Jim in the coming weeks to honor his memory and celebrate his life. Details of the service will be made available to the public at the appropriate time. We ask that you join us in paying tribute to Jim and his many contributions to our company and our community.

A Life Well-Lived

Jim McKinnon was a man who lived his life with purpose and meaning. He was a dedicated employee, a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend. His passing is a great loss to us all, but we take comfort in the knowledge that he lived a life well-lived and left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire us for years to come.

Rest in peace, Jim. You will be deeply missed.

