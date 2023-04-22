Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Death of John Stovall: Fox Obituary”

The passing of Dr. John Stovall, Jr. has left Holcomb and the rest of the Crockett Dental Care staff in a state of profound sorrow. Dr. Holcomb thought very highly of Dr. Stovall as a colleague, friend, and mentor in the professional world. When he retired in 2017, he had provided over half a century’s worth of service to the community through the practice of dentistry. 24 of the 49 years were spent with Dr. Holcomb working side-by-side with Dr. Stovall.

Dr. Stovall: A Dental Trailblazer

In Dr. Holcomb’s professional life as a dentist, he continues to be one of the most significant influencers. Dr. Holcomb was inspired by Dr. Stovall’s consistent leadership with the value of finishing one’s education and being willing to serve one’s community. And with good reason: Dr. Stovall had a highly successful career in dentistry, during which he worked to improve both the technology and the services that were provided to his local community as well as those that were provided to communities in third-world countries.

Texas Dentist of the Year

The Texas Dental Association (TDA) honored Dr. Stovall as Texas Dentist of the Year in recognition of his commitment to the organization, where he serves on the board of directors. Our hearts go out to Sidney Stovall, Dr. Stovall’s wife, and the rest of their family during this difficult time. The loss of a guy who was devoted, well-rounded, giving, professional, and compassionate is something that all of us are experiencing together, but we also share in the love and memories of him.

Final Words

Dr. John Stovall will be remembered as a trailblazer in the field of dentistry, leaving behind him a legacy that inspires current and future dentists to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this field. His memory will live on in the countless patients whose lives he impacted and the colleagues and students he inspired. Rest in peace, Dr. Stovall.