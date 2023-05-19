Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of John Weir: Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Weir: A Life of Hard Work and Lifelong Connections

John Weir, beloved nephew, passed away on May 12th in Pine Harbour Assisted Living, surrounded by family and friends. Born on December 15, 1937 in Plattsburgh, NY, John was the son of Katheryn M. Weir and Charles T. Nephew Sr., and had a brother, Dr. Charles Jr. Unfortunately, John also had to face the loss of his mother, brother, niece Tia A. Ayres, and brother-in-law Denis J. Chasse in his lifetime.

A Life of Achievement

John spent 40 years running Colony Liquor and was widely recognized for his accomplishments. He obtained Honours in English from St. John’s School, LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY, and St. Michael’s College in Burlington, VT. John also pursued law studies at Albany Law School until 1961, when he returned to Plattsburgh to help with the family businesses.

John was an active member of the community. He was an Elk and Army Reserves member, and was known for singing at funerals and weddings since he was a nine-year-old paperboy. John was a talented musician who played piano, drums, and sang in Le Moyne College’s quartet. After law school, he worked in various roles at the family’s American Oil Company, downtown Plattsburgh’s Nephew’s Liquor Store, and local petrol stations. However, John’s proudest achievement was undoubtedly his children’s graduations and successful lives.

A Generous and Musical Man

John was remembered as a man with a great sense of humour, generosity, musicality, and lifelong connections. He was a dedicated member of the community and a beloved friend to many. John is survived by his loving sister, Katheryn N. Chasse of Falmouth, MA, his loving son, Matthew C. Nephew (Shannon) of Plattsburgh, NY, his daughter, Sara Kirby (Pat) of Montpelier, VT, and his son, Benjamin (Stephanie) of Westborough, MA. His grandchildren, Christopher, Barrett, Margaret, Caroline, Gavin, and Aiden, will also miss him dearly. He is also survived by a niece, Marni MacPhail of Carver, MA, a nephew, Daniel Nephew (Maureen) of Needham, a sister-in-law, Alice Hoffman of Aiken, SC, and great nieces and nephews, Maxwell, Tatum, Jacob, Logan, and Julia.

Farewell to a Great Man

John Weir’s life was one of hard work, dedication to his family and community, and a commitment to his passions. His contribution to the community and his family will be missed. May he rest in peace.

