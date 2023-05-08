Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Death of London Fire Captain: Tragic Loss for Local Community”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jan Joosten: A Dedicated Fire Captain from London

The death of Jan Joosten was undoubtedly a loss to his family, friends, and colleagues, as he was a professional Fire captain from London, Ontario, Canada. He passed away on May 4, 2023, leaving behind a devastated and grieving family, friends, and loved ones. Jan Joosten worked as a captain in the City of London and his LinkedIn page details his professional experience and relationships.

Jan Joosten Obituary: Family Mourns His Death

Jan Paul Henry Joosten’s untimely death on May 4, 2023, at 56, was announced with sorrowful hearts by his family. He shared thirty-three wonderful and cherished years with his spouse Heather Joosten and was a kind and devoted father to Janessa Joosten and Jacobus Joosten. His siblings, Joe (Mary) Joosten, Pete (Sue) Joosten, Chuck (Dagmar) Joosten, Marian (Al) McColl, and Tony (Heather) Joosten, all loved him. Jan’s parents, John and Nellie Joosten, had passed away before him, and he was a brother-in-law to Debbie (Al) Davenport and Sherri (Jim) Deveau. He will be incredibly lost and remembered by his extended family, nieces and nephews, innumerable community friends, and everyone who knew him. The London Professional Fire Fighters Association also expressed condolences to Captain Jan Joosten’s family and friends on his untimely death.

Jan Joosten’s Life and Legacy

Jan Joosten served his town with tremendous pride and perseverance as a committed fireman for 30 years. He was a captain in the City of London’s professional Fire service and volunteered with the Westminster, Watford, and Warwick Fire Departments. Jan had an excellent work ethic and even sold Traeger grills in his leisure time, owned Wisbeach Wine Cellar, drove a Maus loader for Grace Transport, was a truck driver for Sipkens Nurseries, and was a chauffeur for Prestige Limo.

However, Jan’s dedication to his community went beyond his professional and business pursuits. He spent many hours helping with community activities and was an Arkona Scout Leader, a member of the Watford Cornfest Committee, and a member of the Watford/Alvinston Road Race Committee. Jan was also instrumental in generating funds for several causes and was a community stalwart who will be mourned by many.

Final Farewell

DENNING’S OF WATFORD will host a private family funeral for Jan Joosten, while Westview Funeral Home will host a private Firefighter Service. Donations instead of flowers may be donated to the Strathroy Middle General Hospital Foundation, ICU Unit for Nursing Education. Condolences and gifts can be sent online at www.watfordfuneralhome.com.

The death of Jan Joosten has left us heartbroken. Our hearts are heavy with grief as a result of his demise, and his departure has left us devastated. However, we hope that God will provide his family the peace that their hearts so desperately desire and require. In our prayers for them, we ask for both of these things to happen.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :London Professional Fire Captain Death/