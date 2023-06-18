Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Esteban Volkov Obituary: Remembering Trotsky’s Grandson

Our Mexican comrades notified us today of the passing of Esteban Volkov, who was Trotsky’s grandson. Esteban Volkov was there during both of the murder attempts made by Stalinist agents on Trotsky at his home in exile in Mexico, where he was living at the time. Esteban Volkov was himself injured during one of the attempts. The outcome of the second try was favorable. Since that time, Esteban Volkov has committed his life to perpetuate the revolutionary ideals of his grandfather and using the family home in Coyoacán as a memorial to the great revolutionary who once lived there.

A Life Committed to Revolutionary Ideals

Esteban Volkov’s life was marked by the events that took place in his grandfather’s home in Mexico. His experience of witnessing the attempted assassinations of Trotsky gave him a first-hand understanding of the ruthless tactics used by Stalinist agents to silence dissent. Esteban Volkov’s commitment to his grandfather’s revolutionary ideals was inspired by these events.

Esteban Volkov spoke at the “Militant Rally” in London in 1988, which was organized by the old British unit of the Independent Socialist Alliance (ISA). At the time, the Stalinist state was in the process of disintegrating, and Mikhail Gorbachev’s “perestroika” and “glasnost” were gaining momentum. Esteban did what Trotsky himself would have done by addressing the audience with a political challenge to the dying Stalinist dictatorship.

Perpetuating the Legacy of Trotsky

Esteban Volkov’s commitment to perpetuating the legacy of his grandfather was evident in the way he lived his life. He used the family home in Coyoacán as a memorial to Trotsky, ensuring that his grandfather’s revolutionary ideals were never forgotten. Esteban Volkov’s work in preserving Trotsky’s legacy was not limited to Mexico. He traveled extensively, speaking at conferences and rallies around the world, spreading the message of Trotskyism.

Esteban Volkov’s dedication to perpetuating the legacy of Trotsky was not limited to his public speaking engagements. He also wrote extensively on the subject, publishing articles and books that explored the life and work of his grandfather. Through his writing, Esteban Volkov was able to reach a wider audience, ensuring that Trotsky’s revolutionary ideals were accessible to people all over the world.

Remembering Esteban Volkov

Esteban Volkov’s passing is a loss to the Trotskyist movement. His commitment to perpetuating the legacy of his grandfather was an inspiration to many, and his work in preserving Trotsky’s revolutionary ideals will not be forgotten. As a tribute to his life and work, we have decided to reprint Esteban’s speech that he gave at the Militant Rally in 1988 as a token of honor for his demise.

Esteban Volkov’s life was a testament to the enduring power of revolutionary ideals. His dedication to the cause of socialism and the memory of his grandfather will continue to inspire future generations of activists and revolutionaries.

News Source : spirits of cloud

Source Link :Esteban Volkov Obituary, Mexican Comrades Announce The Death Of Esteban Volkov – spirits of cloud/