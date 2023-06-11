Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Mountain Biker Andre Hilliar: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andre Hilliar: “King of the Mountains”

Recently, the mountain biking community was hit with the tragic news of the passing of Andre Charles Hilliar from New Zealand. Hilliar, a highly respected mountain biker, was known for his skills and passion for the sport. In this article, we will delve into the details of his accident and the impact of his loss on the community.

The Life of Andre Hilliar

Hilliar was known and fondly remembered as the “king of the mountains” within the Whangamata community and beyond. His reputation as a skilled and passionate mountain biker spread across the country and abroad. He was survived by his wife, Angela, and their children, Sam, Sophie, Josh, and Amber, as well as his grandchildren, extended family, and beloved dogs.

The Accident

While the cause of Hilliar’s death has not yet been revealed, it is believed that he died doing what he loved. Hilliar had a deep connection to the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park and was known for his participation in group rides and advice to fellow cyclists during the park’s “Sunday Funday” events. His sudden passing was felt deeply within the club, and the park expressed its condolences to Hilliar’s family.

Remembering Andre Hilliar

Hilliar’s passing was mourned by the entire mountain biking community, with participants recalling his infectious smile, advice, and enthusiasm for the sport. A service to commemorate Andre’s life was held at the Whangamata Golf Club, with attendees encouraged to dress down and pay tribute to his passion for mountain biking. The family requested that donations be made to the Whangamata Fire Brigade in honor of Hilliar’s community spirit.

Closure of Whangamata Mountain Bike Park

In addition to the temporary closure of the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park, the community has implemented a ban on recreational activities as a tribute to Hilliar. The community recognizes Hilliar’s impact on the sport and his passion for mountain biking.

Final Thoughts

Andre Hilliar’s passing is a tragic loss for the mountain biking community. He will be remembered for his skill, passion, and community spirit. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

