Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Mountain Biker Andre Hilliar: What Happened?

Remembering Andre Hilliar: The King of the Mountains

Recently, the mountain biking community lost one of its most respected and beloved members – Andre Charles Hilliar from New Zealand. Hilliar passed away due to a tragic accident while doing what he loved. In this article, we will discuss the details surrounding his death and the impact he had on the mountain biking community.

Who was Andre Hilliar?

Andre Hilliar was a well-known and highly respected mountain biker who was affectionately referred to as the “king of the mountains.” He was a prominent figure in the Whangamata community and his reputation extended beyond the borders of New Zealand. He is survived by his wife, Angela, four children, and his beloved dogs.

The Accident

The cause of Hilliar’s death has not been officially released, but it has been reported that he passed away doing what he loved – mountain biking. Hilliar was a regular at the Whangamata Mountain Bike Park and was often seen participating in group rides and offering advice to fellow cyclists during the park’s “Sunday Funday rides.”

Tributes and Condolences

The Whangamata Mountain Bike Park expressed their sadness at Hilliar’s sudden passing and acknowledged the impact he had within the club. Many participants of the Sunday Funday rides fondly recalled Hilliar’s advice and guidance during their rides. Hilliar was described as a big-hearted and cheeky person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Details

A service to commemorate Andre’s life will take place on Wednesday, May 24th at noon at the Whangamata Golf Club. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually, and even wear Iycra bike shorts as a tribute to Hilliar’s passion. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Whangamata Fire Brigade, honoring Hilliar’s community spirit.

Conclusion

Andre Hilliar’s passing is a great loss to the mountain biking community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, King of the Mountains.

