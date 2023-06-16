Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Nathan Carman: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman rose to infamy due to his association with a case involving the murder of his affluent grandfather, John Chakalos, and the subsequent vanishing of his mother, Linda Carman. Born in 1993, Carman grew up in a well-to-do neighborhood in Farmington, Connecticut. Though described as somewhat socially awkward and eccentric by those who knew him, he was generally considered an average individual.

Carman enrolled at the University of Vermont after completing high school but dropped out after completing just one year. In December 2013, tragedy struck when Carman’s prosperous grandfather, John Chakalos, was discovered fatally shot in his Connecticut residence. As a prime suspect, Nathan underwent police interrogation, yet he was never formally charged with the crime due to insufficient evidence.

The next significant event occurred in September 2016 when Nathan and his mother embarked on a fishing excursion near Rhode Island. Tragically, both individuals disappeared after their vessel, known as the “Chicken Pox,” sank. Although Nathan was rescued eight days later, found adrift on a life raft, his mother’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The investigation into the disappearance shed light on unsettling aspects of Nathan’s past, including a history of mental health challenges and peculiar conduct. Moreover, suspicions arose among family members regarding his potential involvement in the vanishing of his grandfather.

Nathan’s connection to these perplexing occurrences garnered substantial media attention, earning him the moniker of the “man at sea.” The case remains under investigation, and Carman has encountered various legal obstacles, including a lawsuit filed by his mother’s sisters, who accuse him of being responsible for their mother’s demise.

In a somber turn of events, it has been reported that Nathan Carman, the Vermont man awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his mother, was found deceased in his jail cell early Thursday. Authorities discovered Carman’s lifeless body during their routine rounds at approximately 2:30 a.m. The cause of his untimely passing is currently under investigation.

Carman, who maintained his innocence and had pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and first-degree murder in relation to his mother’s death, was scheduled to face trial in October. His defense team expressed shock and disbelief, as Carman had displayed a positive demeanor during their recent communication.

Prosecutors alleged that Carman had plotted to kill his mother during a fishing trip, intending to stage the incident as a boating accident. Following their departure from a Rhode Island marina in September 2016, Carman was found adrift on an inflatable raft eight days later, with his mother’s whereabouts still unknown. Carman initially recounted a tragic tale of attempting to save his mother from their sinking vessel, but subsequent investigations pointed to deliberate alterations made to the boat to ensure its demise.

Furthermore, the indictment against Carman implicated him in the death of his grandfather, John Chakalos, which occurred years prior. However, it is important to note that no charges were ever filed in relation to his grandfather’s killing.

Prosecutors asserted that the deaths of Carman’s mother and grandfather were instrumental in his potential inheritance of an estimated $7 million, which constituted his mother’s share of her father’s estate. The probate court in Connecticut currently handles the inheritance matter, as Carman’s aunts have contested his right to any portion of his grandfather’s estate.

The circumstances surrounding Nathan Carman’s passing deepen the mystery surrounding this already perplexing case. As investigators continue their efforts to unravel the truth, the legal proceedings surrounding these tragic events remain unresolved.

News Source : Alaguvelan M

Source Link :Nathan Carman Cause of Death, How Did Nathan Carman Die?/