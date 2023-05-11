Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Netasha Peiris: Thirani Peiris’ Daughter

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who is Thirani Peiris Daughter, Netasha Peiris?

Thirani Peiris is a renowned beautician who runs a salon based in Negombo. Her daughter, Netasha Peiris, recently passed away, and news of her death has gone viral.

Thirani Peiris International Academy Of Beauty

Thirani Peiris International Academy Of Beauty is the name of her salon, which has gained a following of over 22k on Facebook. Pursuing a career in cosmetology or beauty can offer prosperous and fulfilling opportunities. It is important to consider your hobbies, desired salary, and love for interacting with people regularly when deciding whether a career as a beautician is a good fit for your life and goals.

Thirani Peiris Daughter Netasha Peiris Death & Obituary

Netasha Peiris, the daughter of Thirani Peiris, died unexpectedly while traveling abroad. She had completed her studies at Monash University in Malaysia after finishing her A-Levels at Lyceum International School in 2020. Many artists have expressed their shock and grief over the tragic loss of Mrs. Tirani Peiris, who worked closely with the art community. Obituary details of Thirani are yet to be revealed. May her soul rest in peace.

Thirani Peiris Husband Geetal Peiris

Thirani Peiris’s husband’s name is Geetal Peiris. It is sad news for both of them as their young daughter has left so soon, at a very young age. The news of her death has spread across social media, and people are mourning her loss. We can see their daughter’s videos on her tiktok account. She was very good at lipsync and dancing.

The Average Beautician’s Pay in the United States

The average salary of a beautician in the United States is $25,418, with the compensation range frequently ranging between $22,015 and $29,416. Salary ranges can vary greatly depending on various things, including schooling, certifications, supplementary talents, and the number of years you have worked in your field. From this information, we can estimate that Thirani Peiris has an excellent net worth and has achieved a lot because of her salon.

The death of her daughter saddens us. May Netasha Peiris’s soul rest in peace.

Conclusion

Thirani Peiris is a famous Sri-Lanka-based beautician who has achieved a lot through her salon. Her daughter, Netasha Peiris, recently passed away, and news of her death has gone viral. Our thoughts and prayers are with Thirani and her family during this difficult time. May Netasha rest in peace.

