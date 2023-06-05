Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Norma Hunt: Who was she?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Norma Hunt: The First Lady of Football

Introduction

Norma Hunt was a prominent figure in the world of American football. Norma was the widow of Lamar Hunt, who was the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFL, while also being a prominent figure when the National Football League was founded. Lamar Hunt played a vital role in the growth and development of professional football in the United States. He was instrumental in the merger of the AFL and NFL, which eventually led to the creation of the modern-day NFL. Norma supported her husband throughout his career and continued to be involved in football after his passing.

Passing Away of Norma Hunt

The NFL world stood to a standstill recently after the passing away of Norma Hunt at the age of 85 on June 4, 2023. She was the mother of Clark Hunt, the present CEO of the Chiefs. Norma attended all 57 Super Bowl games while she was alive and was extremely passionate about football. The reason for her untimely passing away is still unknown and wasn’t stated in the statement released by the Chiefs.

Tributes to Norma Hunt

The Chiefs organization released a lengthy and heartwarming statement as a tribute to Norma and for all she has done for the NFL. Even the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to pay tribute to ‘Mrs. Norma’ and devoted prayers to the entire Hunt family going through a tumultuous time. Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement after her untimely passing away.

Norma Hunt’s Contribution to the NFL

Norma Hunt was often credited as the First Lady of Football and has also co-coined the term Super Bowl. Apart from her involvement in football, the former Chiefs owner is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts. She has been involved in various charitable organizations and initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and community development. People like Norma Hunt are very rare in the world who have devoted their entire life to the sport.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norma Hunt’s contribution to the NFL will never be forgotten. She was a remarkable woman who devoted her life to football and made a significant impact on the sport’s growth. Her philanthropic efforts were also commendable, and she will be remembered as an influential figure in the world of sports and charity. The NFL has lost a great personality, and she will be dearly missed.

Norma Hunt biography Cause of Norma Hunt’s death Norma Hunt obituary Norma Hunt’s legacy Norma Hunt’s impact on the NFL

News Source : Aamir Jethwa

Source Link :Who was Norma Hunt and how did she die?/