Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Olivia Hendrickson, Monticello MN: Funeral Plans

Olivia Hendrickson Obituary: A Tribute to a Young Life Taken Too Soon

Maple Lake lost one of its own on May 13, 2023, when Olivia M. Hendrickson, 17, was brutally murdered in Buffalo. Her life was tragically cut short, leaving her family and friends devastated. A memorial service for Olivia will be conducted on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Ney Memorial Park in Maple Lake, from 2 to 4 p.m.

A Life Cut Short

Olivia Marie Hendrickson was born on August 31, 2005, in Buffalo to parents James and Tamara (Leff) Hendrickson. She completed elementary and middle school in Maple Lake before her family relocated to Utah. They later moved back to Maple Lake and Buffalo when she was in fourth grade. Liv turned 16 the year before her death, making her a junior at Monticello High.

A Passion for Life and the Environment

Olivia was a vibrant and enthusiastic teenager with a passion for life. She loved spending time at the beach and the ocean, and enjoyed painting, writing, and going for walks. Olivia was most at ease when she was outside or in the presence of animals. She cared deeply about preserving the environment and actively studied environmental policy solutions. Olivia was a determined person who wouldn’t give up until she achieved her goals.

A Struggle with Mental Illness

Despite her passion for life, Olivia struggled with severe depression for several years. Her illness and sadness ultimately took their toll, and she passed away. Olivia will be remembered fondly for the kindness and generosity of her heart. Her witty, biting tongue will be much missed in quiet times.

A Family in Mourning

Olivia is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Tammy Hendrickson, sisters, Kaya and Kyra Hendrickson, grandparents, Jack and Mary Hendrickson, and Gary and Mary Lynn Leff, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and pets Tallulah, Delilah, Oslo, Skye, and Reaper. Her family and friends are left to mourn her loss and wonder what could have been.

A Memorial Service to Remember Olivia

A memorial service for Olivia will be conducted on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Ney Memorial Park in Maple Lake, from 2 to 4 p.m. The service will be held outdoors, so attendees are asked to bring a chair and wear appropriate clothing. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to NAMI or The Nature Conservancy.

A Young Life Remembered

Olivia Hendrickson was a young woman with a passion for life and a deep love for the environment. Her tragic death has left her family and friends devastated, but her memory will live on. As we gather to remember Olivia, we honor her life and the impact she had on those around her. Rest in peace, Livvy.

