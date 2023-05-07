Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Peter and Paul

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The deaths of Peter and Paul, two of the greatest apostles in the Bible, are shrouded in mystery and often the subject of debate among scholars and laypeople. While the Bible records deaths of various figures, from Judas to Ananias and Sapphira, there is no mention of how Peter and Paul died. Instead, our best source of information on their deaths comes from extra-biblical sources, many of which contradict each other on details such as dates and locations.

According to Roman historian Tacitus, Peter and Paul were executed by Nero in 64 AD during a period of persecution against Christians. However, some scholars dispute this claim, arguing that Christians were not yet a large enough group in Rome at that time to be a believable scapegoat for the Great Fire of Rome. Despite the lack of clear historical evidence, there are two lingering traditions associated with the deaths of Peter and Paul: Peter was supposedly crucified upside-down, while Paul was beheaded.

The various accounts of Peter’s crucifixion suggest that he requested to be crucified upside-down because he felt unworthy to die in a manner similar to Jesus. Early Church fathers Origen and Jerome depicted Peter’s death as a tradition of humility. As for Paul, one account of his death bears a strong resemblance to the story of Eutychus in Acts 20. According to this account, a servant of Nero fell asleep in a window while listening to Paul and fell to his death. After he was raised from the dead by Paul, the resurrected servant upset Nero by acknowledging Jesus as the “eternal king,” leading Nero to discover that many of his own bodyguards were Christians. Nero is said to have ordered the Christians arrested and Paul beheaded.

Despite the various later accounts of the apostles’ deaths, any mention of them in the canonical list appears to have been a conscious decision made by the early Church. Perhaps the idea was to focus only on their lives, or maybe the anonymous Gospel authors simply didn’t think that any of the death traditions could be trusted and excluded them for this reason.

While the manner of how the apostles died may not be relevant to 21st century Christians, it is important to recognize that some apostles gave their lives for their faith. This shows that they truly believed in what they preached about Jesus. Additionally, the fact that Peter requested to be crucified upside-down because he did not feel worthy of dying exactly how Jesus did speaks volumes about his humility.

In conclusion, the deaths of Peter and Paul remain a mystery, with various accounts and traditions surrounding their executions. While the Bible does not record their deaths, it is important to remember their lives and the sacrifices they made for their faith.

