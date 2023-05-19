Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Popular Pastor and Apologist: Cause Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Pastor Tim Keller Passes Away at 72

On May 19, 2023, the Christian community lost one of its most influential figures, Pastor Tim Keller. The founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, Keller was a pastor, theologian, and Christian apologist. His passing was announced by his son, Michael, on Tim’s official Twitter handle, where he shared the heartfelt news of his father’s passing.

Timothy James Keller was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1950. He earned his BA from Bucknell University in 1972, his M.Div. from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in 1975, and his D.Min. from Westminster Theological Seminary in 1981. Keller became a Christian at Bucknell University through the ministry of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, where he later worked as a staff member.

Keller was ordained by the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) and served as the director of church planting for the PCA. He was a pastor at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, Virginia, for nine years and taught at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, where he and his wife, Kathy Keller, were both involved in urban ministry.

Keller was the chairman and co-founder of Redeemer City to City, a ministry that prepares pastors for global service. He wrote several New York Times’ bestselling books, including The Prodigal God: Recovering the Heart of the Christian Faith (2008), Prayer: Experiencing Awe and Intimacy with God (2014), The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Scepticism (2008), and The prequel for the latter is Making Sense of GOD: An Invitation to the Skeptical Childhood and Education Louise A.

Despite his accomplishments, Keller’s passing was a great loss to the Christian community. Russell Moore, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today magazine, said, “Mr. Keller’s passing is an incalculable loss to the church, the world, to those of us who loved him [and] to those of us he helped in our darkest hours.”

Keller’s battle with cancer was well-known in the Christian community. He initially suffered from thyroid cancer in 2002 and announced the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in June 2020. He passed away at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer. His legacy as a pastor, theologian, and Christian apologist will continue to inspire and guide generations to come.

In conclusion, Tim Keller’s passing marked a tremendous loss for the Christian community. His contribution to the church, his teachings, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide people towards faith and hope. Although his presence is no longer with us, his teachings and wisdom will continue to live on through his books and sermons. Rest in peace, Pastor Tim Keller.

1. Ravi Zacharias death cause

2. Reasons behind Ravi Zacharias’ death

3. What disease led to Ravi Zacharias’ death

4. Understanding Ravi Zacharias’ cause of death

5. The truth behind Ravi Zacharias’ untimely death

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did the Popular pastor and Christian apologist die? cause of death explained/