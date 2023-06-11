Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Precision Air founder Michael Shirima

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Michael Shirima: Tanzania’s Storied Entrepreneur

It is with great sadness that Tanzania just lost one of the most storied entrepreneurs, Michael Shirima. Yes, you heard it right, the business tycoon Michael Shirima is no more. According to the reports, the business tycoon of Tanzania passed away or breathed his last on Friday night, June 9, 2023. Since Michael Shirima’s death news broke out, the people of Tanzania have been taking over the internet and paying him tributes. Condolences are being poured ever since this news broke out. But some are also eager to know what happened to Michael Shirima or what was his cause of death. If you are also seeking the same information, this article will help you in knowing this. Kindly scroll down and take a look below.

How did Michael Shirima die?

Sources have stated that the tycoon was at a hospital located in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania. He was receiving treatment there but he could not make it and lost his life. Michael Shirima was 80 years of age when pronounced dead. Who confirmed or revealed the passing of Michael Shirima? Reportedly, Precision Air company announced the news through a special media post. For your information, Precision Air was founded by Michael Shirima.

Precision Air posted, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder and Board Chairman, Mr. Michael N. Shirima. Mr. Shirima passed away last night at 9 PM at the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was admitted on June 8, 2023. He was inspirational and a leader to many, and we will forever cherish his life,” As you read the statement does not tell the cause of death of Michael Shirima, it is not known what was the actual cause of death. But it is understood that Michael Shirima died from age-related health ailments.

Michael Shirima’s Legacy

The tycoon lost his father when he was just 4 years old. Later he migrated to the UK from Tanzania to study aeronautics. After studying in the UK, Michael Shirima returned to his native country and founded a commercial airline company Precision Air (the largest privately held commercial airline). He founded the famous airline company Precision Air in 1993. The other successful ventures of Michael Shirima are flour milling, exportation, and coffee farming companies. He was also a philanthropist.

Michael Shirima was a visionary entrepreneur who played a crucial role in the development of Tanzania’s economy. He was a true inspiration to many and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His leadership and entrepreneurial skills have left an indelible mark on the Tanzanian business landscape.

In conclusion, Michael Shirima’s passing is a great loss to Tanzania, the African continent, and the world at large. However, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and business leaders. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Michael Shirima.

