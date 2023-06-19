Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Prominent Poet from Former Block

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kapkot mourns the demise of poet Indra Singh Koshiyari

Kapkot, a small town located in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, is grieving the loss of one of its most celebrated sons, Indra Singh Koshiyari. The former block head of Kapkot, aged 91, breathed his last on Sunday evening at his residence in Farsali. He had been unwell for a few days.

A life dedicated to literature

Indra Singh Koshiyari was a renowned poet and writer who was widely regarded for his contribution to Hindi literature. Born in the year 1929, he was a graduate from Delhi University and had completed his Masters in Hindi from Lucknow University. He started his career as a teacher and later went on to become the block head of Kapkot, where he served for several years.

However, his love for literature never faded away. He continued to write poetry and prose throughout his life and was hailed as one of the most prominent literary figures of the Kumaon region. His writings reflected the beauty and simplicity of the hills, and his verses were often infused with a deep sense of spirituality.

A literary journey to remember

Indra Singh Koshiyari’s literary journey is an inspiration to many. He published his first poetry collection, ‘Anubhuti’, in the year 1958, which was followed by several other works of poetry and prose. His works, including ‘Amar Bel’, ‘Shabdon Ka Aanchal’, and ‘Pahadi Jharne’, are considered to be classics of Hindi literature.

In recognition of his contribution to literature, he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in the year 1985 for his poetry collection ‘Angaare’. He was also the recipient of several other awards and honours, including the Uttarakhand Ratna Award.

A life remembered

The news of Indra Singh Koshiyari’s demise has left a void in the literary world, especially in the Kumaon region. His contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered, and his works will continue to inspire generations to come.

Several literary figures and politicians have expressed their condolences on social media, paying tribute to the great poet. Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned poet and writer Indra Singh Koshiyari. A literary giant, his contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered.”

The people of Kapkot have also mourned the loss of their beloved leader and poet. His demise has left a deep impact on the town, and his memories will always be cherished.

In conclusion

Indra Singh Koshiyari’s life was a testimony to the power of literature and the impact it can have on people’s lives. His contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered, and his words will continue to inspire generations to come. Kapkot has lost one of its brightest stars, but his legacy will live on forever.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख कवींद्र का निधन/