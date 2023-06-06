Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Ramin Oskoui: Doctor Passes Away at Age 60 (1963-2023)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Passing of Dr. Ramin Oskoui: A Great Loss to the Medical Community

Today we are going to share with you some very heartbreaking news. Renowned cardiologist and CEO of Foxhall Cardiology “Dr. Ramin Oskoui” has passed away. He breathed his last on May 5, 2023. This is very shocking news on the internet. This news is viral on all social networks. Now netizens are very worried about him and want to know the cause of his death. So, read the entire article to the end.

Who was Dr. Ramin Oskoui?

Cardiologists Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital, and Washington Hospital Center were associated with Dr. Oskoui. He worked at Capital Heart Associates in Washington, DC, and has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in cardiovascular disease. After earning his medical degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Oskoui completed residencies in orthopedic surgery and internal medicine at Emory University Hospital and Georgetown University Hospital, respectively.

How did Ramin Oskoui die?

Dr. Ramin Oskoui sadly passed away on May 5, 2023 as confirmed by a friend. The friend sent prayers and condolences to the grieving family members of Dr. Oskoui, who are very moved by this news. His friend described Dr. Ramin Oskoui as sincere and passionate. These characteristics probably demonstrated his commitment and sincerity in his work as a cardiologist.

Oskoui’s acquaintance stressed that he actively promoted important issues, often working in the background to offer assistance. He worked at FOXHALL Cardiology in Washington, DC as a recognized cardiologist. FOX’s medicine cabinet, which also included Doctors McCullough, Alexander, Risch and Smith, included Dr. Oskoui. Oskoui had a strong commitment to his patients and was instrumental in helping those who had heart problems after receiving the COVID vaccine.

He maintained a close friendship with Laura Ingraham of FOX and had great respect and admiration for Lara Logan. His entire family is saddened by the unexpected passing of such a caring and resourceful doctor. One of the region’s leading cardiologists has genuinely left the Washington metropolitan area.

Tributes and Condolences

People expressed their opinions of him and shared his experiences with Oskoui in the comments section of his obituary, showing his extraordinary care and dedication to his patients. These endorsements further underscore how respectful and considerate he is of patients in his contacts with them.

The medical community has lost a great mind and a compassionate heart. Dr. Ramin Oskoui will be remembered for his dedication to his patients and his work in the field of cardiology. May his soul rest in peace.

Stay tuned for more updates from PKB news.

Ramin Oskoui cause of death Dr. Ramin Oskoui obituary Ramin Oskoui medical history Remembering Ramin Oskoui Ramin Oskoui legacy

News Source : Vo Truong Toan High School

Source Link :How did Ramin Oskoui die? Obituary of Doctor Ramin Oskoui (1963 – 2023)/