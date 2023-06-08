Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Retired NASA Astronaut Clayson Anderson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Clayton Anderson: From NASA Astronaut to Author and Motivational Speaker

Early Life and Education

Clayton Conrad Anderson was born on February 23, 1959. He graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in Ashland, Nebraska in 1977. He then pursued a Bachelor of Science in Physics (cum laude) from Hastings College in Nebraska in 1981. Later in 1983, Anderson completed his Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University.

Selection as an Astronaut Candidate

In June 1998, Anderson was selected by NASA as an astronaut candidate. He reported for training in August of the same year. Anderson’s training included orientation briefings and visits, extensive scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction on the Shuttle and International Space Station (ISS) systems, physiological training, ground school in preparation for T-38 flight training, and learning of aquatic and wilderness survival techniques.

Contributions to NASA and Spaceflight

Before being assigned to spaceflight, Anderson led the development of the Enhanced Warning and Warning (ECW) system as part of the Shuttle Cockpit Avionics Upgrade (CAU) project. He also served as a crew support astronaut on Expedition 4 on the International Space Station, providing ground support for technical issues and crew families. Anderson also served as the Astronaut Office Crew Representative for the International Space Station Capsule Communicator (CAPCOM) and Space Station Power Systems. In November 2002, Anderson graduated from the extravehicular activity (EVA) skills course. He was the backup flight engineer for Expedition 12, Expedition 13, and Expedition 14 to the International Space Station.

Retirement and Career After NASA

Anderson retired from NASA in 2013 after 15 years of service. He has since become an author, motivational speaker, and professor of practice at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Anderson has written two books, “The Ordinary Spaceman: From Boyhood Dreams to Astronaut” and “It’s a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut’s Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions.” He has also given numerous motivational speeches and presentations on his experiences as an astronaut and the importance of perseverance and hard work. In 2022, Anderson will become president and CEO of Strategic Air Command and the Air and Space Museum.

Conclusion

Clayton Anderson’s journey from a small town in Nebraska to becoming a NASA astronaut and now a successful author, motivational speaker, and professor of practice is an inspiration to many. His contributions to NASA and spaceflight have been significant, and his dedication to sharing his experiences and knowledge with others is admirable. Anderson’s future endeavors as president and CEO of Strategic Air Command and the Air and Space Museum will undoubtedly be just as impressive.

Clayson Anderson obituary Clayson Anderson death Retired NASA astronaut Clayson Anderson Clayson Anderson cause of death Clayson Anderson funeral arrangements

News Source : MRandom News

Source Link :Clayson Anderson dead and obituary, retired NASA astronaut death/