Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye: Cause Explored

Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye Passes Away

The leader of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, also known as RPNGC, Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has passed away. He died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, due to a stroke he suffered in October 2021.

A Renowned Charismatic Preacher

Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was the founder and general overseer of Resurrection Power New Generation Church and was highly respected in the community. His sudden death has left many people saddened and in disbelief.

Church Statement on His Death

The Resurrection Power New Generation Church revealed the passing of its founder and general overseer, stating that Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye breathed his last at Korle-Bu University Hospital. The church also stated that Boakye had been receiving treatment for his stroke and had been improving, but his health suddenly declined, leading to his death.

Tributes and Funeral Plans

Following the passing of the Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, numerous high-profile personalities paid tribute to him via social media. The church has yet to announce funeral plans, but the last rite ceremony will take place soon. The late preacher was also famous for his philanthropic gestures and his contributions to the poor in society.

Conclusion

The news of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s death has left many people disheartened. He was a highly respected individual, and his contributions to society will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

