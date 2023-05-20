Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Roger A. Siter: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Reverend Roger A. Siter

The Lake City community mourns the loss of Reverend Roger A. Siter, who passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 76, after a brief battle with illness. Born on June 13, 1946, in Hudson, New York, to Charles Miller Siter and Catherine Falkner Siter, Reverend Siter dedicated his life to serving God and his community.

A Life of Service

Reverend Siter was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a minister for 42 years. He began his ministry in Hawthorne, Florida, before relocating to Lake City, where he pastored the Victory Assembly of God for almost 30 years. His commitment to his congregation and his unwavering faith were an inspiration to all who knew him.

Remembering Reverend Siter

Reverend Siter was a man of many passions, including fishing, his family, and, of all things, cutting the grass. He took great pride in maintaining the grounds at his church and always had a smile and a joke to share. He was deeply loved by his family, and his loss is felt by all who knew him.

A Life Well Lived

Reverend Siter was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Siter, and his sister, Gloria Siter. He is survived by his sons, Tom Siter and John A. Siter, his daughter, Tricia L. Westland, and his brothers, Charles Siter, Kenny Siter, and Peter Siter. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Celebrating Reverend Siter’s Life

A funeral service for Reverend Siter will be held at 2:00 PM on May 21, 2023, at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Pastor Terry Raburn will officiate the service, with Pastor Danny Applewhite providing assistance. The burial will take place at the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the service. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the start of the service.

A Legacy of Service

Reverend Siter’s dedication to his faith and his community will be remembered for years to come. He touched the lives of countless people and inspired many to live a life of service. His legacy will continue to influence those who knew him, and his memory will always be cherished.

