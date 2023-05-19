Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of S.P. Hinduja, 87, patriarch of business empire

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

S.P. Hinduja, Patriarch of One of Britain’s Richest Families, Dies at 87

S.P. Hinduja, the patriarch of one of Britain’s richest families, passed away on May 17 at the age of 87. He led a business empire that grew from his father’s jute shop in Mumbai into a transnational powerhouse whose holdings include part of the former Gulf Oil giant, truck maker Ashok Leyland, and a mansion near Buckingham Palace.

The Hinduja Group, under Mr. Hinduja’s leadership, operated as a tightly run family network without outside shareholders or extensive public disclosures of its business portfolio, estimated at more than $15 billion. The group’s wealth and influence, however, was evident by the high-profile connections forged by Mr. Hinduja and his family.

Before moving to Britain in the 1970s, Mr. Hinduja built ties with the shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, with businesses that included dubbing Bollywood films into Farsi. In the United States, Mr. Hinduja hired advisers such as Ted Sorensen, the former speechwriter of President John F. Kennedy.

He built alliances in Britain with prime ministers, ambassadors, and commercial envoys. He also was invited occasionally to banquets hosted by Queen Elizabeth II as a neighborly gesture. He made his few public appearances at events intended to burnish his philanthropic credentials: scholarships, building a Hindu temple in England, and the opening in 1999 of the Hinduja Group-funded “Spirit Zone” at the Millennium Dome in Greenwich.

Mr. Hinduja’s carefully groomed public image was at times shattered by investigations into alleged influence peddling. Mr. Hinduja and his brothers were under scrutiny by Indian authorities after reports claiming bribes were paid in connection with a $1.3 billion sale of weapons by the Swedish arms maker Bofors in 1986. The Hinduja family was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2005 by a court in New Delhi.

Mr. Hinduja was also at the center of a political tempest in Britain over his request for citizenship. A Cabinet member, Peter Mandelson, resigned in 2001 after disclosures that he had phoned the top immigration official in 1998 regarding Mr. Hinduja’s application. Mandelson’s critics contended that he was doing a political favor after Mr. Hinduja’s pledge to help with the Millennium Dome.

The Hinduja family topped the British “rich list” in 2022 with an estimated wealth of 28.4 billion pounds, or about $35 billion. That total, compiled by the Sunday Times, included the value of British property holdings.

S.P. Hinduja was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Karachi in what is now Pakistan but then was part of the British-ruled subcontinent. His father had started with a shop in Mumbai selling jute and textiles and later expanded to Iran, trading in food, spices, and other commodities from India.

Mr. Hinduja moved to Britain amid the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the shah.

Mr. Hinduja’s wife, Madhu Srichand Hinduja, died in January. In addition to his three brothers, survivors include daughters Vinoo and Shanu. His son, Dharam, died in 1992 after setting himself on fire in a rented room in Mauritius, where he was staying with his wife. British media reported that he eloped with Ninotchka Sargon, an Australian, after the family had arranged another marriage. Sargon was doused with lighter fluid by her husband but managed to escape, police reports said.

Mr. Hinduja never publicly discussed the apparent rifts with his son over the marriage. “But to suffer makes you strong,” he said in 1999 in a rare comment on the death. “It reminds you of what life can do.”

News Source : Brian Murphy

Source Link :S.P. Hinduja, patriarch of global business empire, dies at 87/